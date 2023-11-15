Get Nearly $200 Off Apple's M2 13-Inch MacBook Air in Best Buy's Black Friday Sale
Best Buy is offering nearly $200 off the 13.6-inch M2 MacBook Air, coming within just a few dollars of the all-time low price for the 256GB model. This sale requires you to be a My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total member.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Without a membership, you can get the 256GB 13.6-inch M2 MacBook Air for $949.00, down from $1,099.00. Members can add an extra $47.45 off that price and get it for $901.55, which is just about $2 more than the all-time low price on this model.
Best Buy has plenty of more deals going on right now for early Black Friday shoppers, including deals on laptops, video games, Bluetooth speakers, TVs, and more.
You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2023.
