Apple Now Offering New Accessories From Mophie, Scosche, Hue and More

Apple today updated its online store to add a range of new accessories from companies that include Mophie, Scosche, Philips Hue, Yale, and others. Some of the accessories are limited to online purchases, while others are available in Apple retail locations worldwide.



Apple is now selling Scosche's BaseLynx 2.0 modular charging system, which allows customers to purchase individual charging modules for the iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, and Mac. There is an all-in-one kit that is priced at $279, with the kit able to wirelessly charge the ‌iPhone‌ and AirPods, fast charge the Apple Watch, and charge multiple iPads or MacBooks using the vertical USB-C charging dock.

Up to 60W is available for one ‌iPad‌, 30W when two devices are being charged, and 20W when three devices are plugged in to the USB-C ports. Apple is also offering individual modules at prices ranging from $500 to $100.

Also new to Apple's website is Mophie's latest 3-in-1 Travel Charger, priced at $150. It features the same design as Mophie's prior-generation model, but this time with Apple Watch fast charging capabilities. It can wirelessly charge an ‌iPhone‌ using MagSafe, charge AirPods over Qi, and charge the Apple Watch.



The charger folds down into a compact shape when it is not in use, making it ideal for travel, with Mophie also including a travel charger case. It comes with the cable and 30W power adapter needed to use it.



As for HomeKit devices, Apple is now selling the $210 Yale Assure Lock 2 Plus, which supports Apple's home keys feature. With home keys, a digital key is added to the Apple Wallet app and the lock can be opened over NFC by tapping an ‌iPhone‌ or Apple Watch to the lock.



The lock can be opened and accessed using ‌HomeKit‌, and with DoorSense, the door automatically locks behind you. Note that a separate Yale Wi-Fi Smart Module is required for remote access as the lock is designed to work over Bluetooth.

Apple also offers the latest Philips Hue product from Signify, the Hue Festavia LED string lights. Priced at $220, the Hue Festavia is a 65-foot strand of lights with 250 LEDs, ideal for decorating a tree or for use outdoors during the holidays.



These are gradient string lights that can be set to multiple colors that blend into one another, and they work with the Philips Hue Bridge.

Other new products available from the Apple online store include SanDisk's latest 256GB iXpand Flash Drive, Belkin's $80 Boost Charge Pro 2-in-1 Charger Pad in a range of colors, the Backbone One Mobile Gaming Controller, and other cases, cables, and accessories. The full list can be found on Apple's online store.