Get Your Holiday Shopping Started With Our Exclusive 30% Off Sale at Satechi

by

We've partnered with Satechi this week to offer 30 percent off sitewide at the retailer, allowing our readers to save on Satechi's best hubs, chargers, desktop accessories, and more. To get this deal, enter the code MR30 at the checkout screen before November 8, when the code will expire.

This code works sitewide on Satechi, with the sole exception of the Vegan Magnetic Wallet Stand. Otherwise, you can shop Satechi's wide selection of wireless chargers, USB-C hubs, iPad Pro accessories, mice and keyboards, and more Apple-compatible products.

Below we've rounded up some of Satechi's best wireless chargers and other accessories, including a few that are compatible with MagSafe. Some highlights of the sale are the Aluminum 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand and Trio Wireless Charger with Magnetic Pad. Of course, the MR30 code works sitewide at Satechi for the next week, so be sure to browse throughout the company's products to take advantage of the sale.

Remember that our promo code MR30 works sitewide and will end on November 8, so be sure to shop on Satechi's website sometime this week before the sale closes. We've begun tracking all of the season's best deals in our dedicated Black Friday Roundup, so be sure to bookmark the page and visit it throughout the season as you do your online shopping. Our roundup mainly focuses on Apple products and related tech accessories.

