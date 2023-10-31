Touch Bar Fans: Get the 13-Inch M2 MacBook Pro for $250 Off Before It's Gone

The 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro has been discontinued in the wake of the announcement of the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. Because of this, we're tracking a few last-chance deals on the previous generation computer that should be enticing for anyone who wants to purchase the last MacBook Pro to get a Touch Bar before they're gone forever.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Best Buy has the 256GB 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro for $1,049.00, down from $1,299.00. This $250 discount is available in both Space Gray and Silver. Amazon is matching this sale, but only in the Space Gray color.

You'll find the same $250 discount on the 512GB 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro at Best Buy. This model is on sale for $1,249.00 in both colors, down from $1,499.00. Amazon is not matching this sale.

We've begun tracking all of the season's best deals in our dedicated Black Friday Roundup, so be sure to bookmark the page and visit it throughout the season as you do your online shopping. Our roundup mainly focuses on Apple products and related tech accessories.