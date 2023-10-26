Apple Seeds First Beta of tvOS 17.2 to Developers
Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming tvOS 17.2 to developers for testing purposes, with the beta coming a day after the release of tvOS 17.1.
Registered developers are able to download the tvOS 17.2 update by opting in to the beta through the Settings app on the Apple TV. A registered developer account is required.
tvOS updates are often minor in scale compared to other operating system updates, focusing primarily on bug fixes and smaller improvements rather than notable outward-facing changes. There is no word yet on what's included in tvOS 17.2.
Apple shares some information on tvOS releases in its tvOS support document, which is updated after each tvOS launch, but Apple does not provide notes during beta testing.
Though we don't often know what's new in tvOS betas, we let MacRumors readers know when new updates are available so those who are developers can download new software upon release.
Popular Stories
Apple today announced its second fall event of 2023, with the online event set to be held on Monday, October 30 at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Apple's October event will be about the Mac, and the company is expected to refresh several Macs in the lineup. Apple's Events website features an Apple logo on a black background that morphs into the Mac Finder icon, confirming the event's Mac focus. As ...
Apple plans to overhaul the TV app in an effort to consolidate its Apple TV+ streaming service and its standalone movie and TV show purchase options, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. A tvOS update in December will introduce the changes that Apple has planned. To push users to the Apple TV app, Apple plans to remove its standalone Apple TV apps that are available for renting and...
Apple's iOS 17.1, iPadOS 17.1, macOS Sonoma 14.1, tvOS 17.1, watchOS 10.1, and HomePod Software 17.1 updates are expected to be released to the public tomorrow following several weeks of beta testing. We are expecting the software to go live at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, which is when Apple typically releases updates. Last week, Apple seeded release candidates (RCs) for all of the upcoming...
Apple's upcoming "Scary Fast" event will focus on the M3 series MacBook Pro models, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Kuo's wording suggests that he is expecting multiple M3 chips rather than just a single M3 chip, hinting at the possibility of M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips. If Apple does release M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips at once, we can expect to see the new chips introduced in...
An image allegedly showing the box for a new unreleased MacBook Pro has emerged on Chinese social media platform Weibo. The picture, re-shared on X by ShrimpApplePro, shows what looks like Apple packaging featuring a MacBook Pro image with previously unseen wallpaper on the display. The wallpaper bears a passing resemblance to the one Apple used for the iPhone 15 Pro. It's unclear whether...
Apple today announced that it is increasing the prices of some of its subscription-based services, including Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and Apple News+, for new and existing subscribers in the U.S. and many other countries around the world. The price changes in the U.S. are as follows:Apple TV+: $6.99 per month → $9.99 per month Apple Arcade: $4.99 per month → $6.99 per month Apple News+:...
Apple today released iOS 17.1 and iPadOS 17.1, the first major updates to the iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 operating system updates that came out in September. iOS 17.1 and iPadOS 17.1 arrive as build 21B80 for the iPhone 15 lineup and 21B74 for all other compatible devices, and they can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. In...
Apple yesterday announced that it will be holding an online event on Monday, October 30 starting at 5 p.m. Pacific Time, and there are several reasons to believe that gaming on the Mac will be one of the major focuses of the event. Below, we have recapped Apple's recent gaming-related efforts on the Mac and other clues heading into the event next week. Hardware-Accelerated Ray Tracing...
At WWDC 2022 last year, Apple previewed the next generation of CarPlay, promising deeper integration with vehicle functions like A/C and FM radio, support for multiple displays across the dashboard, personalization options, and more. Apple said the first vehicles with support for the next-generation CarPlay experience would be announced in late 2023, but it has still not shared any...
Top Rated Comments
https://x.com/sigjudge/status/1717602923889197388?s=20
[SPOILER="tvOS 17.2 Beta Release Notes"]
[HEADING=2]Apple Music ('https://developer.apple.com/documentation/tvos-release-notes/tvos-17_2-release-notes#Apple-Music')[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]Known Issues ('https://developer.apple.com/documentation/tvos-release-notes/tvos-17_2-release-notes#Known-Issues')[/HEADING]
* The Favorite Songs playlist might take a while to appear on some iOS/iPadOS, watchOS, and tvOS devices. (117219873)
Workaround: Add a single song to your Apple Music library and the Favorite Songs playlist should appear within a few minutes.
[HEADING=2]StoreKit ('https://developer.apple.com/documentation/tvos-release-notes/tvos-17_2-release-notes#StoreKit')[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]New Features ('https://developer.apple.com/documentation/tvos-release-notes/tvos-17_2-release-notes#New-Features')[/HEADING]
* New pricing properties price, currency, and currencyCode are now available on Transaction ('https://developer.apple.com/documentation/storekit/transaction'). If an offer was applied to the transaction, a new property offer is available to see information about it (id, type, payment mode), as well as convenience properties offerID, offerType, and offerPaymentMode. (106650768)
[HEADING=2]SwiftUI ('https://developer.apple.com/documentation/tvos-release-notes/tvos-17_2-release-notes#SwiftUI')[/HEADING]
[HEADING=3]New Features ('https://developer.apple.com/documentation/tvos-release-notes/tvos-17_2-release-notes#New-Features')[/HEADING]
*
Use _logChanges() to log causes of SwiftUI view updates.
Call the new debugging method `_logChanges()` in the body of a SwiftUI view to
log information about why the system is updating the view. For example:
struct MyView: View {
var body: some View {
#if DEBUG
let _ = Self._logChanges()
#endif
// … rest of view body …
}
}
As well as the physical property names, “@self” marks that the view value itself has changed, and “@identity” marks that the identity of the view has changed (that is, that the persistent data associated with the view has been recycled for a new instance of the same type).
The new `_logChanges()` method is like the existing `_printChanges()` one,
except that the new method uses the system console, which is useful in some debugging workflows.
Calls to `_logChanges()` log at the info level to the "com.apple.SwiftUI"
subsystem with the category “Changed Body Properties”. (113352555)
[HEADING=3]Resolved Issues ('https://developer.apple.com/documentation/tvos-release-notes/tvos-17_2-release-notes#Resolved-Issues')[/HEADING]
* Fixed: Resolved a possible Swift access conflict crash that could occur with toolbar items. (113992797)
[/SPOILER]