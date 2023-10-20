MacRumors Giveaway: Win a HomePod Mini and Smart Button From TUO

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with accessory company TUO to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a HomePod mini and a Matter-compatible TUO Smart Button to go along with it.



Priced at $34.95, TUO Smart Button is a simple accessory that is able to activate any of your home automations with the press of a button. TUO is the first Matter-certified Smart Button that supports Thread.

With Matter integration, it can be added to a HomeKit setup so long as you have an Apple Matter hub, which includes the HomePod 2, ‌HomePod mini‌, and Apple TV 4K. Thread allows for better connectivity and interaction with other Thread-enabled products as long as you have a Thread border router. In the ‌HomeKit‌ ecosystem, the ‌HomePod‌ 2, ‌HomePod mini‌, and the ‌Apple TV‌ 4K (latest $149 model) have Border router support, as do many other ‌HomeKit‌ devices.



The Smart Button has a simple, straightforward design and it can be placed anywhere in the home. It comes with a magnetic wall plate and a set of stickers that you can add to denote what the button does. Because it's so compact (about an inch and a half), it is unassuming and blends well with decor.

While there's a single button, it supports a total of three gestures, including a single press, a double press, and a long press. That means three separate actions or automations can be activated with the TUO Smart Button. According to TUO, the button can even be used as an "unofficial" doorbell when it's set up to play a sound on a connected smart speaker.



Automations in ‌HomeKit‌ can encompass several actions, like turning off all of the lights in one room at a time, so the TUO Smart Button offers quite a bit of flexibility with the three button options. The entire top part of the TUO can be pressed down, so it is easy to activate your automations even with the small size of the device.

The TUO Smart Button uses a CR2032 battery that is able to last around a year depending on how much the button is used. Aside from Thread, it is also able to connect to a ‌HomeKit‌ setup using Bluetooth. If you don't have ‌HomeKit‌, or have a home with multiple smart home platforms, the Smart Button also works with other Matter-supported systems.



