MacRumors Giveaway: Win a HomePod Mini and Smart Button From TUO

by

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with accessory company TUO to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a HomePod mini and a Matter-compatible TUO Smart Button to go along with it.

tuo smart button 1
Priced at $34.95, TUO Smart Button is a simple accessory that is able to activate any of your home automations with the press of a button. TUO is the first Matter-certified Smart Button that supports Thread.

With Matter integration, it can be added to a HomeKit setup so long as you have an Apple Matter hub, which includes the HomePod 2, ‌HomePod mini‌, and Apple TV 4K. Thread allows for better connectivity and interaction with other Thread-enabled products as long as you have a Thread border router. In the ‌HomeKit‌ ecosystem, the ‌HomePod‌ 2, ‌HomePod mini‌, and the ‌Apple TV‌ 4K (latest $149 model) have Border router support, as do many other ‌HomeKit‌ devices.

tuo smart button 2
The Smart Button has a simple, straightforward design and it can be placed anywhere in the home. It comes with a magnetic wall plate and a set of stickers that you can add to denote what the button does. Because it's so compact (about an inch and a half), it is unassuming and blends well with decor.

While there's a single button, it supports a total of three gestures, including a single press, a double press, and a long press. That means three separate actions or automations can be activated with the TUO Smart Button. According to TUO, the button can even be used as an "unofficial" doorbell when it's set up to play a sound on a connected smart speaker.

tuo smart button 3
Automations in ‌HomeKit‌ can encompass several actions, like turning off all of the lights in one room at a time, so the TUO Smart Button offers quite a bit of flexibility with the three button options. The entire top part of the TUO can be pressed down, so it is easy to activate your automations even with the small size of the device.

The TUO Smart Button uses a CR2032 battery that is able to last around a year depending on how much the button is used. Aside from Thread, it is also able to connect to a ‌HomeKit‌ setup using Bluetooth. If you don't have ‌HomeKit‌, or have a home with multiple smart home platforms, the Smart Button also works with other Matter-supported systems.

tuo smart button 4
We have five TUO Smart Buttons and five ‌HomePod mini‌ speakers to give away to MacRumors readers. To enter to win, use the widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winner(s) and send the prize(s). You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older, UK residents who are 18 years or older, and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. All federal, state, provincial, and/or local taxes, fees, and surcharges are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

TUO Giveaway
The contest will run from today (October 20) at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on October 27. The winners will be chosen randomly on or shortly after October 27 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.

Tag: Giveaway

Popular Stories

Apple Pencil USB C sliding cap feature

New Apple Pencil Announced With Hidden USB-C Port and More for $79

Tuesday October 17, 2023 6:06 am PDT by
Apple today unveiled an all-new, more affordable Apple Pencil model featuring a USB-C port hidden behind a sliding cap. The new Apple Pencil is a cheaper model that sits below the first- and second-generation Apple Pencils in the lineup with a price tag of just $79. It features a sliding cap at the top that reveals a USB-C port, allowing users to charge and pair via a USB-C cable, with a...
Read Full Article526 comments
iphone 15 sizes

iOS 17.1 Fixes iPhone Display Image Retention Issue

Tuesday October 17, 2023 10:44 am PDT by
The iOS 17.1 update that Apple is set to release in the near future addresses an issue that "may cause display image persistence," according to Apple's feature notes for the software. Since the launch of the iPhone 15 models, there have been sporadic reports of severe screen burn-in impacting the new devices. There was speculation that it might be a hardware issue with the OLED display, but...
Read Full Article89 comments
ipad green 2

Leaker Claims New 11th-Generation Low-Cost iPad Will Launch Tomorrow

Monday October 16, 2023 2:27 pm PDT by
Apple will introduce a new low-cost 11th-generation iPad tomorrow, according to leaker Majin Bu. Majin Bu claims that the new iPad will have the same design as the 10th-generation model, and that accessories "will be perfectly compatible." Last week, the same leaker claimed that Apple would debut a third-generation Apple Pencil with interchangeable magnetic tips, and today's rumor comes...
Read Full Article147 comments
iPad mini review thumb

iPad Mini 7 Rumored to Feature These Four Upgrades

Monday October 16, 2023 8:32 am PDT by
The seventh-generation iPad mini will feature four main upgrades and changes, according to a Weibo leaker with an early track record for disclosing accurate information about Apple's plans. The account, known as "Instant Digital," claims that the seventh-generation iPad mini will feature four key differences, with no other other notable improvements other than the following changes. A16...
Read Full Article110 comments
airpods pro 2 pink

Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods Pro 2

Wednesday October 18, 2023 11:21 am PDT by
Apple today introduced new firmware for the the AirPods Pro 2 with Lightning port and the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C port. The new firmware is 6A305, up from the 6A303 update for the AirPods Pro 2 that came out on October 10. Apple does not provide details on what features might be included in the refreshed firmware, so it is unclear what's new. Apple added multiple new AirPods Pro 2 features...
Read Full Article105 comments
12 New iOS 17 Features Coming Later This Year Feature 1

These 12 New iOS 17 Features Are Coming Later This Year

Monday October 16, 2023 11:47 am PDT by
iOS 17 was released in September for the iPhone XS and newer. The software update includes a wide range of new features, but not all of them are available right away. Below, we have listed features that Apple says are coming "later this year" in a future update. Journal App An all-new Journal app will allow iPhone users to reflect on their day and memories, complete with text, photos,...
Read Full Article
anker snowflakes october

Anker's Pre-Black Friday Sale Takes Up to 50% Off Popular USB-C Accessories

Monday October 16, 2023 8:44 am PDT by
We're over a month away from Black Friday, but as always we're already seeing a few retailers kick off very early "pre-Black Friday" events. Today that includes Anker, which is offering up to 50 percent off select charging accessories, as well as a buy one, get one half off sitewide through October 18. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link...
Read Full Article16 comments
iPhone 16 Side New Action Button Emphasis Bump

iPhone 16 Leak Reveals All-New Button

Wednesday October 18, 2023 8:52 am PDT by
Following the addition of the Action button on the iPhone 15 Pro models, all iPhone 16 models may feature yet another all-new button. Apple plans to add a so-called "Capture" button to all iPhone 16 models, according to early pre-production information obtained by MacRumors. The button would be located below the power button on the right side of the device, where the mmWave antenna window is ...
Read Full Article
Apple MacBook Pro M2 Feature Blue Green

Four New MacBooks on Schedule for Launch in 2024

Monday October 16, 2023 4:45 am PDT by
Four new MacBook models with M3-series chips are on schedule to launch next year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports. In his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models featuring the M3 Pro and M3 Max chips have now reached design validation testing (DVT), meaning that the devices are nearing mass production. He believes that progress on the new...
Read Full Article104 comments