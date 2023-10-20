Deals: Samsung's Smart Monitor M8 Drops to New Record Low Price on Amazon at $444.60

Samsung's Smart Monitor M8 has hit a new all-time low price today on Amazon, available for $444.60, down from $699.99. This is the newest M80C model of the Smart Monitor, and the only color Amazon has at this price is Warm White.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This beats the previous low price seen during Prime Day by about $55, and it's a deal that's only available on Amazon as of writing. Samsung launched this refreshed version of the Smart Monitor M8 back in June, including updates like HDR10+ support and a portrait orientation option.

