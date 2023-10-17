Apple Investigating Display Flickering Issue Affecting Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2

Apple is investigating an issue where the display brightness briefly flickers or "pulses" on some Apple Watch models when Always On mode is enabled, according to an internal service memo shared with Apple Authorized Service Providers today.



The memo does not indicate which Apple Watch models are affected, but the issue appears to be most prevalent on the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 models released last month. There are complaints from customers about this issue across the MacRumors Forums, Reddit, and the Apple Support Community website. The issue appears to be present on all watchOS 10 versions, including the latest watchOS 10.0.2 release.

Apple says service providers should not repair affected watches, and instead advise customers to keep their Apple Watch software up to date, suggesting that Apple will eventually make a fix available in a watchOS update. It's unclear if Apple has addressed the issue in watchOS 10.1, which is expected to be released to the public next week.

As a temporary solution, Apple says customers can turn off Always On mode in the Settings app under Display & Brightness → Always On.



Apple is also investigating an issue where complications like Activity rings on a watch face might "temporarily turn pink," according to the memo. This is another issue that has been reported by some customers online in recent weeks.