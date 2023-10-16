Apple's Online Store Now Available in Chile
Apple has announced that its online store is now available in Chile, providing customers located in the country with a way to purchase iPhones, Macs, iPads, and more directly from Apple.
As in other countries, Apple's Chilean online store offers a full range of Apple products and accessories, with shopping assistance from Apple Specialists, a trade-in program for iPhone sales, free one-on-one online training sessions with certain product purchases, build-to-order Mac options, and multiple payment options including financing.
Previously, customers in Chile could only purchase Apple products through third-party Apple Authorized Distributors. Apple's online store allows customers from Chile to purchase from Apple directly and have their orders shipped for free to all regions in the country.
"We're thrilled to be expanding in Chile with the launch of the Apple Store online," said Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's Senior Vice President of Retail. "We love creating magical experiences for our customers, and whether they're looking to unleash creativity or embrace an entrepreneurial spirit, we now have an incredible Apple experience for everyone in Chile who wants to discover and shop for our amazing products, including the all new iPhone 15 lineup and Apple Watch Series 9."
Apple says customers in Chile will be able to pre-order the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max starting October 20.
This story was originally published on October 11 and updated on October 16.
Popular Stories
iOS 17.1 is currently available in beta, and it is expected to be released later this month. The software update includes several new features and changes for iPhones related to Apple Music, AirDrop, the Lock Screen, and more. Below, we have recapped eight new features and changes coming to the iPhone with iOS 17.1. When the software update is available, users will be able to install it by...
Apple's upcoming iOS 17.1 update is set to be released to the public by October 24, according to the French regulatory group ANFR (via iPhoneSoft). The release date was shared on the ANFR's website in an update outlining Apple's plan to address radiation levels in the iPhone 12. "Apple has committed to deploy an update in France," reads a translation of the update, which is in French. "This...
Apple's next-generation iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be equipped with Qualcomm's latest cellular modem, according to technology analyst Jeff Pu, enabling faster and more power efficient 5G connectivity for the devices. In a research note this week with investment firm Haitong International Securities, Pu said the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be equipped with Qualcomm's...
While the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are still around 11 months away from launching, there are already several rumors about the devices. Below, we have recapped new features and changes expected for the devices so far. These are some of the key changes rumored for the iPhone 16 Pro models as of October 2023:Larger displays: The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be equipped...
T-Mobile will be forcing customers on older smartphone plans to move to newer, more expensive plans, according to information that has been shared on Reddit. The migration will be automatic, but customers can contact support to ask to opt out of the migration. Those who had the prior Magenta and One plans will be upgraded to Go5G, while those on the Magenta 55+ plan will be upgraded to...
Apple is making progress on new iPad and MacBook models, but Bloomberg's Mark Gurman believes that the release of these devices "won't happen this month." "More often than not, the company debuts new laptops and iPads in October — about a month after the latest iPhone and watch get out the door," said Gurman, in his Power On newsletter today. "And while I reported in July that Apple was...
Apple has already given order commitments to chip supplier TSMC for its second-generation 3nm chip fabrication process known as N3E, which is expected to be used in all four models of next year's iPhone 16 lineup. TSMC's next 3nm node upgrade to N3E is less expensive and has improved yield compared to the Taiwanese foundry's first-generation 3nm process, N3B, which made its debut on the...
Top Rated Comments
I hope that next year after the political confusion that is causing the elections here in Argentina, Apple will come too, with an Apple Store in the coolest city in the World, Buenos Aires.
Edit: ah I see. "the rest of South Asia" kind of implies Chile is there too