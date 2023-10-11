The 30 Best Apple Deals From Amazon's October Prime Day

by

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event is coming to a close later today, so we're quickly recapping all of the best Apple-related deals that are still live right now. Shipping on some may be slightly delayed, but all of the products listed below remain at some of the lowest prices we've ever seen.

You will need an active Amazon Prime subscription to see these deals. You can get one month of Amazon Prime for free when signing up this week, and afterwards the service will renew at $14.99 per month or $139 per year.

Best Overall Deals

The standout deal this season is Apple's new AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C/MagSafe Charging Case at its new all-time low price of $189.00. Apple Watch shoppers are in luck as well, with the best prices we've ever seen on the Apple Watch SE (2nd gen) and new Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Best AirPods and Headphones Deals

airpods new prime day

Along with the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C deal, you'll find sales on AirPods 2 and AirPods Max during Prime Day. We're also tracking a few Beats deals with all-time low prices on Beats Studio Buds, Beats Fit Pro, and Beats Studio Pro.

For the Beats Studio Pro, you can get these brand new headphones for $179.00, which is $170 off their regular price and the best price we've ever seen. They're available in all four colors at this price tag.

$60 OFF
AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C for $189.00

Best Apple Watch Deals

apple watch se new prime day

The best Apple Watch deals this season focus on the Apple Watch SE and the Apple Watch Ultra 2, both of which have hit record low prices during Prime Day. For the Apple Watch SE, you'll find discounts on both Wi-Fi and cellular models, so be sure to check out our full article on Apple Watch SE deals for even more details.

$50 OFF
Apple Watch SE for $199.00

Best MacBook Deals

macbook air new prime day

MacBook Pro and MacBook Air deals are abundant this Prime Day, with the standout sale focused on the new 15-inch MacBook Air. You can get both the 256GB and 512GB models for $250 off and all-time low prices on Amazon. If you're buying for someone who doesn't need the latest and greatest computer, the 13-inch M1 MacBook Air at $749.99 remains one of the best deals in 2023 on an Apple notebook.

$250 OFF
15-inch MacBook Air for $1,049.00

Best iPad Deals

ipad new prime day

In terms of the best iPad deals, you'll find record low prices on Apple's 9th and 10th generation iPads, priced at $249.00 and $399.00, respectively. The 9th generation device is a great entry-level tablet for anyone looking for a simple internet browsing device who doesn't need the faster A14 Bionic chip and redesigned format of the 10th generation iPad.

$80 OFF
9th Gen iPad for $249.00

Best Tech Accessory Deals

anker new prime day

There are many Apple-related tech accessory discounts happening during Prime Day in October. We've highlighted the best above, including the Anker MagSafe 3-in-1 Charger Stand for $112.46, which is $38 off of this brand new accessory that can simultaneously charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods.

Otherwise, you'll find great USB-C accessories for your new iPhone 15 and portable power stations from Jackery. If you want an extensive look at tech accessory deals during Prime Day, be sure to check out our full article.

$38 OFF
Anker MagSafe 3-in-1 Charger Stand for $112.46

Best Apple Accessory Deals

airtag prime day

Apple's MagSafe accessories and AirTags haven't seen as steep discounts as previous sale events earlier in 2023, but you can still find decent deals during Prime Day. The AirTag 4-Pack at $88.99 is a good second-best price for the tracking accessory, and the MagSafe Charger at $33.00 is just about $3 higher than its most common sale price.

$10 OFF
AirTag 4-Pack for $88.99

We will continue to track Prime Day deals as the event continues, so be sure to keep an eye on our front page for more news. We'll also be regularly updating this article as prices have been fluctuating and several products have gone in and out of stock throughout the event. Remember that you can sign up for Amazon Prime for free for one month to take advantage of the deals.

