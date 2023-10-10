Warning for iOS 17.1 Beta Testers: Update to Beta 3 or Your Wallet App May Crash

Apple today released the third developer beta of iOS 17.1, an update that is set to come out in October. With this beta, Apple has a warning about the Wallet app, which may not function as intended for those running an earlier iOS 17.1 beta.



According to the release notes for the update, now that beta 3 has been released, the Wallet app might crash on launch for those who have not yet updated and are still on iOS 17.1 beta 1 or iOS 17.1 beta 2. If you're on an earlier beta and wondering why the Wallet app isn't working, the answer is Apple changed something in the backend. You can fix the Wallet app by upgrading to beta 3.

Right now, the update is only available to developers, so public beta testers could potentially run into issues. Apple will likely release the third public beta of iOS 17.1 tomorrow.

Apple also says that the connection between a card and a bank account could unexpectedly revoke, and that users who encounter this issue will need to follow an "Update Your Connection" repair flow that includes going to Settings, navigating to Apple Pay & Wallet > Connections, and re-connecting a card.