Deals: Apple Watch Ultra 2 Drops to New Record Low Price of $774 Along With More Deals on Series 9 and SE
The Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 have been out for a few weeks now, and Amazon is still offering launch discounts on both wearables. You can get $9 off the Apple Watch Series 9 and up to $25 off the Apple Watch Ultra 2, with no coupon code required.
Although not particularly steep discounts, Amazon's prices are solid for anyone who's planning to pick up one of the new Apple Watches soon. Most models can be delivered as soon as October 6 for Prime members and around October 9 for free delivery options.
Amazon only has one Apple Watch Ultra 2 model at the new all-time low price of $774.00 (Indigo Alpine Loop, Large). You'll find a large collection of other models at $779.99, which is still a solid $19 discount for these brand new watches.
Another highlight is the 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE at $219.99 with an on-page coupon discount, down from $249.99. Only one color is available at this second-best price, the Midnight Aluminum with Midnight Sport Band. You can also get the 44mm GPS Apple Watch SE model at $249.99 with an on-page coupon discount, down from $279.00.
Apple Watch Ultra 2
- Indigo Alpine Loop - $774.00, down from $799.00
- Olive Alpine Loop - $779.99, down from $799.00
- Blue Ocean Band - $779.99, down from $799.00
- Blue/Black Trail Loop - $779.99, down from $799.00
Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS)
- 41mm (PRODUCT)RED Aluminum - $389.99, down from $399.00
- 41mm Midnight Aluminum - $389.99, down from $399.00
- 41mm Silver Aluminum - $389.99, down from $399.00
- 45mm (PRODUCT)RED Aluminum - $419.99, down from $429.00
- 45mm Midnight Aluminum - $419.99, down from $429.00
- 45mm Silver Aluminum - $419.99, down from $429.00
Apple Watch Series 9 (Cellular)
- 41mm (PRODUCT)RED Aluminum - $489.99, down from $499.00
- 41mm Midnight Aluminum - $489.99, down from $499.00
- 41mm Silver Aluminum - $489.99, down from $499.00
- 41mm Starlight Aluminum - $489.99, down from $499.00
- 45mm (PRODUCT)RED Aluminum - $519.99, down from $529.00
- 45mm Midnight Aluminum - $519.99, down from $529.00
- 45mm Pink Aluminum - $519.99, down from $529.00
- 45mm Silver Aluminum - $519.99, down from $529.00
- 45mm Starlight Aluminum - $519.99, down from $529.00
Apple Watch SE
- 40mm GPS Midnight Aluminum - $219.99 with on-page coupon, down from $249.00
- 44mm GPS Silver Aluminum - $249.99 with on-page coupon, down from $279.00
