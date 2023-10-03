iOS 17.1 Beta Gives Reachability a Black Background on iPhones With Dynamic Island

Starting with the first iOS 17.1 beta released last week, Reachability now has a solid black background on all iPhone models with the Dynamic Island, instead of a blurred view of the device's wallpaper. This minor change means the Dynamic Island no longer appears twice on the screen when Reachability is being used.

iPhone models with the Dynamic Island include the iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

On older iPhone models without the Dynamic Island, Reachability still shows a blurred wallpaper as the background on the first iOS 17.1 beta.

Reachability is an optional feature that lowers the top half of the screen so it's within easy reach of your fingers. The feature can be enabled in the Settings app under Accessibility → Touch → Reachability. To use the feature, simply swipe down on the bottom edge of the screen. To return to a regular view, tap the upper half of the screen.

iOS 17.1 is expected to be released in late October. Last week, we outlined other new features in the first beta for Apple Music, AirDrop, and more.