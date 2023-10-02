Deals: Get the New Beats Studio Pro Headphones for $249.95 ($99 Off)

You can get the new Beats Studio Pro over-ear headphones for $249.95 today on Woot, down from $349.99. These headphones are in new condition and include a one year Apple manufacturer limited warranty with purchase.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The Beats Studio Pro headphones were introduced back in July and they come with improved sound quality, voice performance, comfort and durability, and connectivity. Woot has Black, Navy, Sandstone, and Deep Brown color options on sale at this all-time low price.

This is only the second time we've tracked this deal for the Beats Studio Pro, and this time around it's only available at Woot. While you're shopping at Woot, be sure to remember to check out the ongoing Apple accessory blowout, which has major discounts on MagSafe Duo, iPhone 14 cases, and more.

