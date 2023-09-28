Apple Seeds First Public Beta of macOS Sonoma 14.1

Apple today seeded the first public beta of an upcoming macOS Sonoma 14.1 update, allowing non-developers to test out the software ahead of its release. The public beta comes a day after the first developer beta.



Beta testers can opt-in through the Software Update section of the System Settings app. Under Beta updates, simply toggle on the Sonoma Public Beta. Note that you must sign up to participate on Apple's beta testing website.

‌macOS Sonoma‌ 14.1 includes updates for the Music app, introducing an option to favorite songs, albums, artists, and more. No other major new additions have been found in the beta as of yet, but we could see more features added as the beta progresses.