Apple Configurator Issue Will Be Fixed in Future macOS Sonoma Update

On Macs running macOS Sonoma, there is currently a bug that prevents the Apple Configurator app from installing apps on iPhones and iPads, according to a new Apple support document. Apple Configurator is commonly used by IT managers at large businesses and institutions to install apps on iPhones and iPads for employees.



Apple says the issue will be resolved in future updates to macOS Sonoma and Apple Configurator, but it did not provide a timeframe. In the interim, Apple recommends using a Mac with macOS Ventura or earlier installed, if possible.

macOS Sonoma was released on Tuesday following over three months of beta testing. Key new features include interactive desktop widgets, a Game Mode, the ability to add websites to the Dock as web apps, several Safari improvements, and more. Additional details about the software update can be found in our macOS Sonoma roundup.