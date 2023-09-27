Apple Configurator Issue Will Be Fixed in Future macOS Sonoma Update

by

On Macs running macOS Sonoma, there is currently a bug that prevents the Apple Configurator app from installing apps on iPhones and iPads, according to a new Apple support document. Apple Configurator is commonly used by IT managers at large businesses and institutions to install apps on iPhones and iPads for employees.

iOS Configurator Feature
Apple says the issue will be resolved in future updates to macOS Sonoma and Apple Configurator, but it did not provide a timeframe. In the interim, Apple recommends using a Mac with macOS Ventura or earlier installed, if possible.

macOS Sonoma was released on Tuesday following over three months of beta testing. Key new features include interactive desktop widgets, a Game Mode, the ability to add websites to the Dock as web apps, several Safari improvements, and more. Additional details about the software update can be found in our macOS Sonoma roundup.

Related Roundup: macOS Sonoma
Tag: Apple Configurator
Related Forum: macOS Sonoma

Top Rated Comments

jav6454 Avatar
jav6454
7 minutes ago at 08:38 am
So unless you are an IT at a big company, keep moving people.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

Apple WWDC23 macOS Sonoma hero

macOS Sonoma Launching This Week With These New Features

Sunday September 24, 2023 12:45 pm PDT by
Apple previously announced that macOS Sonoma will be released this Tuesday, September 26. The free software update includes many new features and changes for the Mac, including the five that we have highlighted below. In addition to these five features, we have shared the full release notes for macOS Sonoma below for a complete overview of everything new. Desktop Widgets macOS Sonoma...
Read Full Article280 comments
iPhone 16 Mock Header With Dynamic Island

Skipping the iPhone 15 Pro? Here's What's Rumored for iPhone 16 Pro

Friday September 22, 2023 9:29 am PDT by
Are you skipping the iPhone 15 Pro and waiting another year to upgrade? If so, we already have some iPhone 16 Pro rumors for you. Below, we recap new features rumored for the iPhone 16 Pro models so far:Larger displays: The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be equipped with larger 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, respectively, according to Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain...
Read Full Article198 comments
iPhone 16 Side Feature

iPhone 16 to Include an Additional Capacitive 'Capture' Button

Monday September 25, 2023 12:50 pm PDT by
The iPhone 16 series is expected to gain an additional capacitive button, known internally as the "Capture Button." Codenamed "Project Nova," the button is likely to be one of the main selling points of the iPhone 16 lineup, assuming it gets past the initial testing phase. The Capture Button is located on the same side as the Power button, only positioned slightly lower - where the mmWave cutout...
Read Full Article201 comments
ipad mini blue

Apple to Launch iPad Mini 7 Later This Year, Industry Report Suggests

Monday September 25, 2023 3:16 am PDT by
Apple could be preparing to release a seventh-generation iPad mini before the end of the year, based on a new report by DigiTimes. In an article discussing stagnating global tablet demand in the second half of 2023, the Taiwan-based outlet forecasts an uptick in Apple's share of the market owing to orders for a "small-size" iPad in the fourth quarter. From the report (see bold): In the...
Read Full Article131 comments