Apple Releases Studio Display Firmware 17 With Improvements to Built-In Camera

Alongside macOS Sonoma, Apple today released a Studio Display 17 firmware update after several months of beta testing. The update includes improvements to the camera, and it is available after updating to ‌macOS Sonoma‌.

The Studio Display firmware can be updated by connecting the display to a Mac. Studio Display owners can go to System Preferences > Software Update to install the firmware.

According to Apple's release notes, the update adds support for zoom, recenter, and manual framing for the built-in camera in the Studio Display, plus it includes minor stability improvements.

Apple has been improving the Studio Display camera since the device first launched and it was criticized for poor camera quality. Back in April of 2022, Apple released firmware to improve the functionality of the built-in camera, improving the contrast, colors, and overall look.

lanomds1 Avatar
lanomds1
15 minutes ago at 11:16 am

Studio Display camera is le epic fail, doesn't matter how many firmware updates they release.
Can you stop commenting 'le epic fail' on every MacRumors post? Thanks :)
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
15 minutes ago at 11:15 am

Studio Display camera is le epic fail, doesn't matter how many firmware updates they release.
I am thinking that you do not own a ASD…
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
coffeemilktea Avatar
coffeemilktea
12 minutes ago at 11:18 am
Born too late to explore the Earth, born too early to explore the stars, born just in time to get software updates for a monitor... what a time to be alive. :cool:
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
zorinlynx Avatar
zorinlynx
11 minutes ago at 11:19 am

Born too late to explore the Earth, born too early to explore the stars, born just in time to get software updates for a monitor... what a time to be alive. :cool:
I get software updates for my light bulbs, which is arguably even more insane!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
zorinlynx Avatar
zorinlynx
17 minutes ago at 11:14 am
With the newer beta firmwares I have noticed the display starts up faster from power off, too, which is a good thing.

I have my ASD and a few other things on my desk on a power strip that I flip off when I'm not there to save energy and the ASD comes up nice and quick now when I plug it into my MBP and flip the switch.

Frankly I wish the ASD did better at powering down completely when no computer is connected. It leaves the USB bus and everything hanging off it fully powered even when you unplug it from the computer.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
zorinlynx Avatar
zorinlynx
10 minutes ago at 11:21 am

Honestly curious what will happen whenever Apple stops updating the software. My 12 year old Thunderbolt Display is going strong but will these? Apple isn’t going to update the A13 forever.
The firmware in the ASD doesn't do much, really. As long as it keeps doing its job of taking whatever comes into the input and putting it on the screen, it won't really matter if it stops getting updates.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
