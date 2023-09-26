Apple Releases Studio Display Firmware 17 With Improvements to Built-In Camera

Alongside macOS Sonoma, Apple today released a Studio Display 17 firmware update after several months of beta testing. The update includes improvements to the camera, and it is available after updating to ‌macOS Sonoma‌.



The Studio Display firmware can be updated by connecting the display to a Mac. Studio Display owners can go to System Preferences > Software Update to install the firmware.

According to Apple's release notes, the update adds support for zoom, recenter, and manual framing for the built-in camera in the Studio Display, plus it includes minor stability improvements.

Apple has been improving the Studio Display camera since the device first launched and it was criticized for poor camera quality. Back in April of 2022, Apple released firmware to improve the functionality of the built-in camera, improving the contrast, colors, and overall look.