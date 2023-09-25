FineWoven Magnetic Link for Apple Watch Now Available to Order

Apple's new Magnetic Link bands for the Apple Watch are now available to order on Apple's online store, as spotted by Parker Ortolani. Priced at $99, the bands are made with Apple's controversial new FineWoven material instead of leather.



Apple describes FineWoven as a "durable micro-twill" material with a "soft, suede-like feel." Apple says the material is made from 68% post-consumer recycled polyester, and has a significantly lower carbon footprint than leather, which the company no longer uses for accessories. However, FineWoven cases for iPhone 15 models have been heavily criticized since they were released earlier this month, with some customers and media outlets complaining that the material is very susceptible to visible scratches and stains.

The bands are available in 41mm and 45mm sizes, and they are backwards compatible with other Apple Watch case sizes. Color options include Evergreen, Taupe, and Pacific Blue, and all of the bands are estimated to ship in 4-5 weeks.