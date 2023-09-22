Video: iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Unboxing

Apple's new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models are heading out to customers all over the world, including us here at MacRumors. Our videographer Dan Barbera just got his new iPhones in, and over on YouTube, he's unboxed the ‌iPhone 15‌, ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌, and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max.

The blue and gray titanium models look fantastic with the new brushed finish, and to go along with them, Dan got the black ‌iPhone 15‌. That model also has a sleek new look thanks to the frosted glass back.

The more contoured corners of the new devices make them more comfortable to hold, and the weight reduction for the 15 Pro models is definitely noticeable. As for the display, the ‌iPhone 15‌ display is brighter than before in the sun, and for the 15 Pro and Pro Max, that slimmed down bezel looks great.

Make sure to watch Dan's video to get a first look at all of the new iPhones, and stay tuned because we'll have device comparisons, deep dives into the camera, and more content coming over the next week.