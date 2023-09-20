New 'Orion' App Turns Your iPad Into an HDMI Display for a Console or Mac

Lux, the developers behind popular camera app Halide, today announced the launch of Orion Video System, an app that is designed to turn the iPad into an external HDMI monitor that can be used with computers, gaming consoles, cameras, and other devices.
The app is able to work with any device that supports HDMI, including Macs, PCs, game consoles like the Nintendo Switch, retro consoles, and cameras. According to the developers, Orion Video System will upscale Nintendo Switch gameplay to 4K in realtime. When used with a camera, Orion allows an iPad to be used for checking framing, focus, and color for video capture and stills.
Orion is free to download, and there is a demo mode that allows users to test the app without a Capture Card. There is an optional one-time $5 upgrade purchase to unlock AI-powered 4K upscaling, CRT Emulation, and Picture Adjustment.
In June, Apple announced iOS 17 with a wide range of new features and changes for the iPhone. Following over three months of beta testing, the free software update will be released this Monday, September 18 for the iPhone XS and newer. Below, we have recapped 10 key features coming to the iPhone with iOS 17, with additional features coming later this year. The update should be released to...
Apple today released iOS 17 and iPadOS 17, the latest operating system updates that are designed for the iPhone and iPad. As with all of Apple's software updates, iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 are available for free. iOS 17 is compatible with the iPhone XR/iPhone XS and later, while iPadOS 17 runs on the iPad mini 5 and later, the iPad 6 and later, iPad Air 3 and later, the second-generation 12.9-inch...
With the release of a new operating system, there are multiple features and design elements for developers to adopt. Now that iOS 17 is out, many major apps are getting interesting updates today, which we've rounded up below. watchOS 10 also has a new design language, so there are a range of Apple Watch updates to check out too. Flighty (Free, Premium Subscription) Popular flight tracking...
In a support document published on Friday, Apple provided some additional details about the USB-C port found on all iPhone 15 models. First, Apple said all iPhone 15 models can charge an Apple Watch, AirPods case, or other small accessories connected to the USB-C port at up to 4.5W. Apple already announced this capability, but it had not provided the wattage information. Second, the...