Some iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Pre-Orders Now 'Preparing to Ship' Ahead of September 22 Launch

Apple this morning began accepting pre-orders for the iPhone 15, ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max, and now just hours later, the first orders have moved into the "preparing to ship" phase as Apple prepares to send the new iPhones out to customers.



Customers in the United States should soon be able to begin tracking their orders through the UPS My Choice feature, or through the UPS website using a reference number like a phone number or the Apple order number. Orders typically ship from China and Apple does not change the shipping status until they are scanned into a central distribution hub in the United States.

iPhone shipments will begin arriving to customers on Friday, September 22. As with every new product release, Apple users in Australia and New Zealand will be the first to get their orders due to time zone differences.

‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max models began selling out within an hour after pre-orders went live this morning, and orders for some colors and capacities are now delayed until October or November. Some locations may still have pre-order stock available for in-store pickup, and those who were not able to place a pre-order in time may be able to just go to the store on launch day to pick up a new device, as Apple often has extra stock for in-store purchases.

Cases and accessories are expected to arrive before the new iPhones and have already begun shipping out.