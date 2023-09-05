Beta Version of visionOS App Store to Be Available to Developers This Fall

Apple today announced that it plans to bring the new visionOS App Store to a developer beta release of ‌visionOS‌ this fall. The ‌App Store‌ will include apps and games built for ‌visionOS‌, plus it will offer iPhone and iPad apps that are able to run on the headset.

apple vision pro
By default, ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌ apps will be published automatically on the ‌visionOS‌ ‌App Store‌, as most frameworks in iOS and iPadOS are included in ‌visionOS‌. If an app requires a feature that is not available on Apple Vision Pro, ‌App Store‌ Connect will inform the app developer that it is not compatible and will need updates before it is made available to consumers.

Developers that need to make changes can use the ‌visionOS‌ simulator in the Xcode 15 beta to interact with and test app functionality. Further testing can be done through a compatibility evaluation or at one of Apple's developer labs.

Apple says that almost all ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌ apps will be able to run on the Vision Pro headset as is. Developers who want to make an experience designed specifically for the Vision Pro can do so with the ‌visionOS‌ SDK. Apps that use the ‌visionOS‌ SDK will adopt the standard ‌visionOS‌ system appearance and 3D content tuned for eye and hand input can be included. More information is available on Apple's developer website.

Developers don't even update their apps to make use of the Dynamic Island in the most popular Apple device, even after one year. I'm wondering how many will develop for Vision Pro.
visionOS App Store release:

Imagine if VisionOS App Store gets WhatsApp and Instagram App. o_O
Whatsapp with that, Spatial privacy™ ?
but Gurman says that the developer labs are empty, so wondering why Apple is doing this???? /s

good move Apple!
Does it have a calculator app?
Will be interesting to see how many devs or studios will actually use the time and money to develop full on Vision Pro apps (and I am not talking about simply having the iPad / iOS app float on a „window“ or whatever it’s called on Vision Pro) when they hardly support Live Activities or the Dynamic Island on an already established device. Don’t even get me started on Apple Watch
