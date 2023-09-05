Apple to Launch 'Low-Cost' MacBook Series Next Year to Rival Chromebooks
Apple is developing a low-cost MacBook series to compete with Chromebook models in the education sector that could be launched as early as the second half of 2024, claims a new report out of Taiwan.
According to DigiTimes
' industry sources, Apple will likely launch the new product line to differentiate it from the company's existing MacBook Air and Pro lines. The outer appearance will still use a metal casing but will be made of "different materials" and the cost of the mechanical components will be lower, claims the report.
The launch timeframe for the alleged new MacBook series appears to be based on a lack of related activity at major Apple suppliers like Quanta Computer and Foxconn, making a launch in the first half of next year unlikely.
Over 13.9 million Chromebooks were shipped in 2019, increasing to over 30.4 million in 2020 and 33.5 million in 2021, according to DigiTimes Research, highlighting the popularity of Google's low-cost laptops in the education sector, especially during and around the global pandemic.
Chromebook shipments are said to have slowed since the end of lockdowns, but the scale of shipments is still larger than before COVID. The number of educational institutions that have adopted Chromebooks over the last few years is also said to have seen rapid growth, especially when compared to Apple's iPads, sales of which have lagged in the education market.
This is the first rumor we have heard that Apple is actively developing a new MacBook series that the company will price below its more premium MacBook offerings, so expectations should remain guarded until we receive corroboration from other sources.
Popular Stories
Apple's most important event of the year has finally been confirmed, and we're looking forward to new iPhones, Apple Watch models, and more. In the run-up to the event, we're continuing to hear more tidbits about what to expect for the major new hardware, as well as some other smaller announcements Apple may have in store, so read on for all the details! Apple Announces 'Wonderlust' Event ...
The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could see a "major price hike" compared to their predecessors, according to DigiTimes' senior analyst Luke Lin. While the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are expected to maintain their pricing similar to the current models, the Pro models could see significant cost adjustments due to their new titanium chassis and periscope camera technology on the larger model. ...
Apple's new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models will be unveiled at the company's annual September event, which will be held this year on Tuesday, September 12. The question is, how much will they cost? iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus Like the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models last year, the iPhone 15 will be a 6.1-inch device, while the larger iPhone 15 Plus will be a 6.7-inch device. We...
Apple will unveil its new iPhone 15 lineup in a range of new colors at a special event likely to be held on September 12. Here are all the colors we expect to see for the four models: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus In the last few years, iPhone lineups have launched with just five color options, with a sixth following in...
Apple's annual fall event takes place on Tuesday, September 12, when it is expected to unveil the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro lineup, an Apple Watch Series 9, and a second-generation Apple Watch Ultra. It may also make some additional new products available, but there are a handful of rumored upcoming devices that we don't expect to make an appearance this month. To help set expectations ...
If you're in the market for a new iPad, you might want to go ahead and hold off. Apple hasn't introduced updates to any of its iPad models in 2023 so far, and rumors suggest that refreshes aren't coming until 2024. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. MacRumors videographer Dan Barbera recaps all the latest iPad rumors in his latest video, so watch that to get an...
Apple's upcoming "FineWoven" cases for the iPhone 15 lineup, designed to be a replacement for its leather cases, will match a new Apple Watch band and be available in ten different color options, according to the device collector and leaker known as "Kosutami." In a recent tweet, Kosutami explained that the new line of cases will be available in Black, Mulberry, Taupe, Evergreen, Pacific...
Top Rated Comments
The M1 MacBook Air already starts at $899 with education pricing and is one of the best deals in computing. If Apple could dedicate resources to making an even lower-cost MacBook, they could own the education sector in a way they haven’t since the 2000s. What’s more, all of those education customers will lock into the Mac ecosystem early and remain in it.