Apple Seeds macOS Ventura 13.6 Release Candidate to Developers

Apple today seeded the release candidate of an upcoming macOS Ventura 13.6 update to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming a month after the release of macOS Ventura 13.5. A Release Candidate is a version of beta software that is used for final testing before the update is released to the public.



Registered developers can download the beta through the Apple Developer Center and after the appropriate profile is installed, with the betas available through the Software Update mechanism in System Settings.

‌macOS Ventura‌ 13.6 is a security fix update and does not appear to include any new features. Apple has also seeded a macOS Monterey 12.7 beta for people who are unable to update to ‌macOS Ventura‌.