Deals: Apple's 13.6-Inch MacBook Air Returns to Record Low Price of $949 ($150 Off)

B&H Photo today has discounts on a few of Apple's Mac computers, this time focusing on the 13.6-inch M2 MacBook Air. As of writing, these all-time low prices are only available from B&H Photo.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with B&H Photo. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the 256GB M2 13.6-inch MacBook Air, B&H Photo has this model for $949.00 in all four colors, down from $1,099.00. This is a match for the all-time low price on this version of the MacBook Air, and B&H Photo remains one of the only retailers we've seen host this deal in 2023.

B&H Photo also has the 512GB M2 13.6-inch MacBook Air at the record low price of $1,249.00, down from $1,399.00. This one is available in Midnight, Silver, and Starlight, and B&H Photo offers free two-day shipping in the contiguous United States.

