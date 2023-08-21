Apple Pay to Support U.S. National Park Foundation This Week
Apple today announced it will donate $10 to the National Park Foundation for every purchase made in the U.S. using Apple Pay on Apple.com, in the Apple Store app, or at an Apple Store, up to a maximum of $1 million.
Apple has supported the National Park Foundation with this annual charitable initiative since 2017. This year, the program runs from today through August 27.
Apple celebrates U.S. national parks every August with special content across Apple Maps, Apple Podcasts, and other apps. In addition, on August 26, Apple Watch users can unlock a special national parks award in the Fitness app by recording a workout of 20 minutes or more with any app that adds workouts to the Health app.
Apple CEO Tim Cook is a national parks enthusiast. Last year, he said the parks provide a "sense of awe, tranquility, and quiet reverence only nature can inspire," and emphasized that they are "well worth protecting, today and for every generation to come."
