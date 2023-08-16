Deals: New Apple Accessory Sales Include AirTag 4-Pack for $85, MagSafe Charger for $28.99, and More

Today we're tracking a few deals on popular Apple accessories, including the AirTag 4-Pack on Adorama, the MagSafe Charger on Woot, and the Magic Keyboard on Amazon.

AirTag 4-Pack

Adorama today has the AirTag 4-Pack for $85.00, down from $99.00. There's an estimated shipping window of 1-2 days for the accessory, and Adorama provides free shipping.

AirTag 4-Pack for $85.00

Today's deal beats the sale we saw during Prime Day by around $5 and is one of the best deals that we've seen in a few weeks. Overall, there haven't been many steep discounts on any version of the AirTag in 2023, so if you've been shopping for the device be sure to check out Adorama soon.

AirTag provides a way to keep track of your items in the iOS Find My app, with a way to play a sound on the built-in speaker to find something locally or with Precision Finding when it's farther away.

MagSafe Charger

Woot has Apple's MagSafe Charger for $28.99, down from $39.00. This is just about $1 off from the all-time low price that we previously tracked on this accessory, and it's the best price of the year so far.

magsafe charger new purple

MagSafe Charger for $28.99

The MagSafe Charger is in new condition on Woot and comes with a one year Apple Manufacturer Limited Warranty.

Magic Keyboards

Lastly, we're tracking a pair of solid discounts on the 11-inch and 12.9-inch Magic Keyboards on Amazon. You can get the 11-inch version for $249.00, down from $299.00.

2021 Magic Keyboard Teal

11-Inch Magic Keyboard for $249.00

The 12.9-inch model is on sale for $289.13 on Amazon, down from $349.00. This is among the lowest prices of the year so far on this accessory, and right now it's only available in Black on Amazon.

12.9-Inch Magic Keyboard for $289.13

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

