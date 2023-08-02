Chrome for Mac Gets New Downloads Experience

Google today announced a new Chrome downloads experience for its desktop browser, with the update aimed at making it easier to interact with recently downloaded files.

Chrome's updated download tray is located to the right of the address bar, and it replaces the interface at the bottom of the display. The new look is closer to the Safari download window, which is also at the top of the browser.

When a download is in progress, an animated ring will provide a quick way to monitor the download at a glance, and when the download has finished, the tray will open up briefly before dismissing itself for uninterrupted browsing. The download tray houses Chrome downloads from the past 24 hours, and it includes in-line options for opening the folder that a download went to. Downloads can be canceled, retried, paused, and resumed from the download tray.

Potentially malicious downloads will continue to trigger an alert, with the new interface providing additional context if malware or a virus is detected in a download. Google says that a more advanced deep scan function will be coming in the near future.

Google today also highlighted several new features that have been added to Chrome for iOS. When tapping on the address bar of an eligible site, Chrome will bring up relevant search suggestions. As an example, if you're reading an article about Japan, Chrome will show related searches for restaurants and tourist attractions in a new "Related to this page" interface.

Chrome is also now offering more search suggestions. When starting a search, you'll see 10 suggestions for things you might want to search for, up from six. The most relevant suggestions in the list will show up first.

Later this year, Google plans to add a trending feature to iOS. Already available on Android devices, the trending feature shows you what's popular with Google searches directly from the Chrome address bar.

More information on the new features can be found on the Chrome blog.

TinyMito Avatar
TinyMito
24 minutes ago at 09:21 am
Chrome ?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Carlson-online Avatar
Carlson-online
38 minutes ago at 09:07 am
It's been like this for absolutely ages!

And the tray was so much better.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mzeb Avatar
mzeb
33 minutes ago at 09:12 am
Lipstick on a pig. Chrome has fallen to the fate of IE and Firefox before it. It is bloatware and spyware now. All three started out with the intent to be lean and fast and grew into these behemoths. Google tries to entice users with little things like this but newer, cleaner competitors like Edge and Brave outpace it. Safari hasn’t fallen the same way and I’m not sure why. It’s a bit of an interesting anomaly in this regard. On topic though, face lifts won’t bring me back.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sw1tcher Avatar
sw1tcher
32 minutes ago at 09:13 am
Now it looks like Firefox.

Always hated the download bar.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ?️ Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?️
31 minutes ago at 09:14 am
Is this really a new feature?
I feel like I've seen it on different browsers. Definitely reminds me of Microsoft Edge.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
