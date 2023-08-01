Svalt Debuts New Heatsink Cooling Docks for MacBook Pro

by

Dock and stand accessory company Svalt this month introduced three new cooling docks that are designed for Apple's line of MacBook Pro machines. The Cooling Dock DHCR, Cooling Dock DHC, and Cooling Dock DHCx are designed to be used with Macs in clamshell mode.

svalt cooling dock
Priced between $220 and $280, the docks are carved from solid aluminum to transfer heat away from the MacBook's processor. Svalt says the docks have been designed with cooling fins, deep air channels, and a curving horizontal air channel, all of which pull heat away from the MacBook Pro.

The DHC model has a built-in fan at the back of the dock, while the other two versions have optional add-on accessory fans or can be used without a fan.

The dock is designed to position the laptop at the ideal angle for heat dissipation, and a protective edge and retention pad hold the machine in place. Apple silicon Macs aren't known for their heat, but Svalt claims that the dock is able to eliminate heat throttling and ensure that the MacBook Pro is able to reach peak performance when in clamshell mode.

According to Svalt, the Cooling Docks are built to "seamlessly merge" with the built-in cooling systems of the 2021 to 2023 MacBook Pro models and "all other Apple laptops from the last decade."

More information on the docks can be found on the Svalt website.

Top Rated Comments

Ja50n Avatar
Ja50n
27 minutes ago at 01:34 pm
If you're concerned about cooling on the most power efficient line of laptops on the market, I suggest not pointing the laptop exhaust downward toward the desk with an overpriced fan blowing on an unvented panel that's been thermally insulated from the processor to prevent leg discomfort. It just won't work. You're better off flipping it 180° and letting convection do its thing.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mrkevinfinnerty Avatar
Mrkevinfinnerty
30 minutes ago at 01:30 pm
Their definition of "seamlessly merging" and mine are not the same :oops:
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BrownyQ Avatar
BrownyQ
28 minutes ago at 01:33 pm
How hot are these MBPs running that this is thing?

Am I missing something?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
lyleschmitz Avatar
lyleschmitz
24 minutes ago at 01:36 pm
I think the MBPs cool themselves perfectly fine, so it's an odd choice to target those with this product. I am, however, interested to see this idea implemented for the MBA and M-series iPads. It would be nice to have a silent, light machine for travel and be able to push it a little harder when docked at my desk.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
everlast3434 Avatar
everlast3434
13 minutes ago at 01:48 pm
Pro tip! I submerge my MacBook in cold water when it’s running hot and it brings the heat down perfectly!
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JPack Avatar
JPack
25 minutes ago at 01:36 pm
Seems fugly, expensive, and very poorly thought out.

Heat rises, so your MacBook fans should be pointing upward. This "dock" makes you point your fans downward. As a result, heat will blast out, then soak back into your MacBook.



$279 for this? Heck, no. Is this a sponsored post?

Attachment Image
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
