Apple Invites Developers to Vision Pro Coding Labs, Reveals Top-Secret Rules for Tester Kits
Earlier this week, Apple started accepting applications for one-day Vision Pro developer labs in Cupertino, London, Munich, Shanghai, Singapore, and Tokyo. These coding labs will allow developers to test and optimize their apps on visionOS, and Apple employees will be available to help with setup and troubleshooting.
Apple has since started emailing the first developers invited to attend these labs, which will begin next week and continue into August in the chosen cities.
"In these self-directed coding and design labs, you'll be able to test and optimize your apps on visionOS," Apple's website says. "Bring your Mac, code, and everything you need to modify, build, run, and test your app on Vision Pro."
Apple Developer Program members who are at least 18 years old can apply to attend one of the labs. Developers must have a new visionOS app in active development, or an existing iPadOS or iOS app, and Apple says priority will be given to developers who are building apps that are specially optimized for the Vision Pro.
Top-Secret Rules
Apple has made an SDK and visionOS simulator available for developers to build Vision Pro apps. For developers who need continuous, direct access to the headset, Apple has also opened applications for Vision Pro developer kits. Apple has very strict terms and conditions for these kits, which developers must keep secure at all times.
Developers must keep the kit in a "private, secure workspace," and cannot show it to any family, friends, or other unauthorized individuals, according to Apple. The kit also must be in a developer's "direct line of sight" at all times, and stored in a locked Pelican case in a locked space when not in use, the company adds.
Apple says the Vision Pro will launch in the U.S. early next year, and third-party visionOS apps will be available through the App Store on the headset.
