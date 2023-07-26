Ultra-Rare 1990s Apple Sneakers Now on Sale for $50,000

An ultra-rare pair of official Apple-branded sneakers are now on sale from the auction house Sotheby's for $50,000 (via BBC News).



The Omega Sports Apple Computer Sneakers and feature a white leather upper with rainbow Apple logos on the tongue and next to the laces, as well as an air cushioning window in the heel. They come in men's U.S. size 10.5 and are accompanied by an alternative pair of red laces.

In 1986, Apple briefly offered a catalogue of Apple-branded merchandise and clothing available under "The Apple Collection," featuring the rainbow logo and Macintosh computer imagery. Yet these shoes were custom-made for Apple employees in the 1990s, available only as a one-time giveaway at a conference. They have never been sold to the public before and Sotheby's say that the pair of sneakers is "one of the most obscure in existence." The online listing reads:

Custom-made for Apple employees, these ultra-rare sneakers were a one-time giveaway at a National Sales Conference in the mid-'90s. More than 22,000 Apple consumers purchased clothing and accessories from the brand in 1985, a testament to the public's dedication across categories. For the products outside of Apple's zone of expertise, they would partner with leading brands such as Lamy, Honda, and Braun to apply their iconic Apple branding to various white label products. Featuring a predominately white upper, the old school rainbow Apple logo — on both the tongue and lateral quarter — is a standout detail. Having never reached the general public, this particular pair of sneakers is one of the most obscure in existence and highly coveted on the resale market.

While they are said to be "new in the box," there are slight imperfections such as yellowing around the midsoles and glue, and light marks on the toe boxes due to their age.