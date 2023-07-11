Apple Seeds Updated Third Beta of macOS 14 Sonoma to Developers
Apple today seeded an updated version of the third beta macOS 14 Sonoma to developers for testing purposes. The beta comes one week after the launch of the initial third beta.
Registered developers can download the beta through the Apple Developer Center and after the appropriate profile is installed, with the betas available through the Software Update mechanism in System Settings.
It is not clear why Apple is releasing a second version of the third macOS Sonoma beta, but it could be in preparation for a public beta. Apple said that it planned to release a public beta of macOS Sonoma in July.
