Apple Seeds Fifth Beta of watchOS 9.6 to Developers

Apple today seeded the fifth beta of an upcoming watchOS 9.6 update to developers for testing purposes, with the software update coming two weeks after the release of the fourth beta.



To install the watchOS 9.6 update, developers will need to download the configuration profile from the Apple Developer Center.

Once installed, ‌watchOS 9.6 can be downloaded through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General > Software update. To update to new software, an Apple Watch needs to have 50 percent battery life, it has to be placed on the charger, and it will need to be in range of the ‌‌iPhone‌‌ it is paired with.

It is not yet known if there are new features in the watchOS 9.6 update, but we did not find anything in the first beta. This is expected to be one of the final updates to the watchOS 9 operating system as Apple has shifted its work to watchOS 10, the next-generation version of watchOS.