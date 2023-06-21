Apple Releases watchOS 9.5.2 With Security Fixes

Apple today released watchOS 9.5.2, a minor bug fix update for the Apple Watch. watchOS 9.5.1 is a free software update that comes three weeks after the launch of watchOS 9.5.1, another bug fix update.



watchOS 9.5.2 can be downloaded for free through the Apple Watch app on the iPhone by opening it up and going to General > Software Update. To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 percent battery, it needs to be placed on a charger, and it needs to be in range of the ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌‌‌‌.

According to Apple's release notes for the update, it includes important security fixes and it is recommended that all users download the software. Apple has also released watchOS 8.8.1 for those unable to upgrade to watchOS 9.