Deals: New Record Low Prices Hit Apple's M1 Max and M1 Ultra Mac Studio at Up to $300 Off

Today we're tracking a pair of best-ever prices on the M1 Max and M1 Ultra Mac Studio from early 2022. Both of these deals can be found at B&H Photo, which is offering free two-day shipping to the contiguous United States.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with B&H Photo. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the M1 Max/32GB RAM/512GB SSD Mac Studio, you can get this model for $1,799.00, down from $1,999.00. This is a match of the all-time low price seen on this version of the Mac Studio.

You can also get the M1 Ultra/64GB RAM/1TB SSD Mac Studio for $3,699.00, down from $3,999.00. This is another record low price on the 2022 Mac Studio, and right now we're only tracking this sale at B&H Photo.

Deals on the previous-generation Mac Studio have been somewhat rare this year, but we're now starting to see steep discounts appear in the wake of the new M2 Max and M2 Ultra models that were announced at WWDC 2023. Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.