Lockdown Mode Expanding to Apple Watch With watchOS 10

With iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura last year, Apple introduced Lockdown Mode, an optional security setting designed to protect the "very small number" of users who may be at risk of "highly targeted cyberattacks" from companies developing state-sponsored spyware, such as journalists, activists, and government employees.



Starting with iOS 17 and watchOS 10, enabling Lockdown Mode on an iPhone also turns on Lockdown Mode on a paired Apple Watch. Apple says Lockdown Mode provides an "extreme" level of security, with strict limitations on apps, websites, and features.

At launch, Lockdown Mode included the following protections:

In the Messages app, most message attachment types other than images are blocked, and some features like link previews are unavailable.

Incoming FaceTime calls from people you have not previously called are blocked. Incoming invitations for other Apple services from people you have not previously invited are also blocked.

In Safari and other WebKit browsers, some complex web technologies and browsing features, including just-in-time (JIT) JavaScript compilation, are disabled unless the user excludes a trusted site from Lockdown Mode.

Shared albums are removed in the Photos app, and shared album invitations are blocked.

When a device is locked, wired connections with other devices/accessories are blocked.

Configuration profiles cannot be installed, and the device cannot enroll into mobile device management (MDM), while Lockdown Mode is turned on.

In a press release last week, Apple said it is expanding Lockdown Mode's protections to encompass "safer wireless connectivity defaults, media handling, media sharing defaults, sandboxing, and network security optimizations."