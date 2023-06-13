New Mac Studio and Mac Pro Support Up to Eight 4K Displays

by

In a pair of support documents, Apple has listed various external display combinations that can be used with the new Mac Studio and Mac Pro. For example, both Macs support up to eight 4K displays at 60Hz when configured with the M2 Ultra chip.

Apple Pro Display XDR Lifestyle
The new Mac Studio has an HDMI 2.1 port, and the new Mac Pro has two. These ports each support an 8K display at 60Hz, or a 4K display at 240Hz. Apple says the M2 Ultra chip also supports up to six Pro Display XDRs.

The previous Mac Studio supported up to five external displays when configured with the M1 Ultra chip, so the new model supporting up to eight is a considerable improvement. Apple silicon has come a long way in this area since the first Macs with the M1 chip were released in 2020 with native support for only a single external display.

The new Mac Studio and Mac Pro launched today after pre-orders began last week. Apple has also published support documents explaining how to install PCIe cards in the Mac Pro and listing compatible types of PCIe cards. Unlike the Intel-based Mac Pro, the new model does not support graphics cards due to Apple silicon's unified architecture.

Top Rated Comments

hoodafoo
hoodafoo
24 minutes ago at 08:51 pm
I like how they threw in those 1990's speakers to balance out the look
Apple Fan 2008
Apple Fan 2008
15 minutes ago at 09:00 pm
This is awesome if you're running a wall of TVs.
lazyrighteye
lazyrighteye
11 minutes ago at 09:04 pm

I like how they threw in those 1990's speakers to balance out the look
I find it interesting how they chose to convey a left-handed user's setup - with mouse and styli on the left.
They say left-handed people tend to make for better artists (it's a right hemisphere thing). I have to think that was intentional, in such a carefully curated shot.
mystery hill
mystery hill
10 minutes ago at 09:06 pm

This is awesome if you're running a wall of TVs.
Apple would prefer if you were running a wall of Pro Display XDRs.
mystery hill
mystery hill
8 minutes ago at 09:08 pm

Crap. So odds of them making an M2 Max MBA are... ?
As likely as an Apple Watch with M2 Ultra.
EugW
EugW
7 minutes ago at 09:08 pm

The new Mac Studio has an HDMI 2.1 port
It's good that Apple and MacRumors explained the resolution x refresh support of the machines, because the term "HDMI 2.1" itself is meaningless. You can be HDMI 2.1 and restricted to 4K. ie. The upgraded features on HDMI 2.1 are optional and even if you don't have those upgraded features, it's still called HDMI 2.1. The HDMI 2.0 designation is no longer valid. Everything is now called 2.1.

Yes, it's stupid, but that's what the powers that be decided.


Total display support (internal + external)

M1, M2: 2
M1 Pro, M2 Pro: 3
M1 Max, M1 Ultra, M2 Max: 5
M2 Ultra: 8
Mac Studio can support 8K over HDMI. Mac mini and Mac mini Pro cannot.
