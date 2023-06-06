iOS 17 Lets You Insert Contacts and Passwords into Any Text Field

by

Apple is making contact and password sharing a lot easier in iOS 17 by letting users insert them into any text field they encounter in the system.

ios 17 contacts passwords
When long pressing in a text box, a new "Insert" option appears in the pop-up menu. Tapping it brings up another menu with two additional new options: "Contacts" and "Passwords."

Choosing Contacts takes you straight to your contacts list for you to make your selection, while tapping Password takes you to your passwords keychain after authentication.

The feature was tipped to MacRumors by Aaronp613. ‌iOS 17‌ is available now in beta for members of Apple's Developer Program, and will be publicly released later this year.

Related Roundups: WWDC 2023, iOS 17
Related Forum: Apple, Inc and Tech Industry

Popular Stories

gradiente iphone white

Brazilian Electronics Company Revives Long-Running iPhone Trademark Dispute

Tuesday May 19, 2020 1:06 pm PDT by
Apple has been involved in a long-running iPhone trademark dispute in Brazil, which was revived today by IGB Electronica, a Brazilian consumer electronics company that originally registered the "iPhone" name in 2000. IGB Electronica fought a multi-year battle with Apple in an attempt to get exclusive rights to the "iPhone" trademark, but ultimately lost, and now the case has been brought to...
Read Full Article71 comments