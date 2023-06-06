iOS 17 Lets You Insert Contacts and Passwords into Any Text Field

Apple is making contact and password sharing a lot easier in iOS 17 by letting users insert them into any text field they encounter in the system.



When long pressing in a text box, a new "Insert" option appears in the pop-up menu. Tapping it brings up another menu with two additional new options: "Contacts" and "Passwords."

Choosing Contacts takes you straight to your contacts list for you to make your selection, while tapping Password takes you to your passwords keychain after authentication.

The feature was tipped to MacRumors by Aaronp613. ‌iOS 17‌ is available now in beta for members of Apple's Developer Program, and will be publicly released later this year.