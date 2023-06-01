Deals: Verizon Discounts AirTag 4-Pack to $79.99 ($19 Off)

by

Apple's AirTag 4-Pack has dropped to $79.99 today on Verizon, down from $99.00. Anyone can take advantage of this deal on Verizon, even if you don't have a Verizon cellular plan. The retailer offers free two-day shipping and also has same-day pick-up options.

AirTag and Lavender iPhoneNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Verizon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This is the best price we've seen on the AirTag 4-Pack so far in 2023, and right now only Verizon has the sale. We aren't currently tracking any deals on the AirTag 1-Pack.

$19 OFF
AirTag 4-Pack for $79.99

In addition to the AirTag sale, Verizon is hosting an accessory discount event with savings on Bluetooth speakers, iPhone cases, MagSafe-compatible chargers, and more. This also includes the AirPods Pro 2 for $199.99, down from $249.00.

AirTag provides a way to keep track of your items in the iOS Find My app, with a way to play a sound on the built-in speaker to find something locally or with precision finding when it's farther away. Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Popular Stories

google drive for desktop1

Google to Roll Out New 'Drive for Desktop' App in the Coming Weeks, Replacing Backup & Sync and Drive File Stream Clients

Tuesday July 13, 2021 1:18 am PDT by
Earlier this year, Google announced that it planned to unify its Drive File Stream and Backup and Sync apps into a single Google Drive for desktop app. The company now says the new sync client will roll out "in the coming weeks" and has released additional information about what users can expect from the transition. To recap, there are currently two desktop sync solutions for using Google...
Read Full Article41 comments