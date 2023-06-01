Deals: Verizon Discounts AirTag 4-Pack to $79.99 ($19 Off)

Apple's AirTag 4-Pack has dropped to $79.99 today on Verizon, down from $99.00. Anyone can take advantage of this deal on Verizon, even if you don't have a Verizon cellular plan. The retailer offers free two-day shipping and also has same-day pick-up options.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Verizon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This is the best price we've seen on the AirTag 4-Pack so far in 2023, and right now only Verizon has the sale. We aren't currently tracking any deals on the AirTag 1-Pack.

In addition to the AirTag sale, Verizon is hosting an accessory discount event with savings on Bluetooth speakers, iPhone cases, MagSafe-compatible chargers, and more. This also includes the AirPods Pro 2 for $199.99, down from $249.00.

AirTag provides a way to keep track of your items in the iOS Find My app, with a way to play a sound on the built-in speaker to find something locally or with precision finding when it's farther away. Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.