VR Rhythm Game 'Beat Saber' Could Be Available for Apple's AR/VR Headset

by

Popular virtual reality rhythm game Beat Saber could be one title that Apple is planning to promote for its upcoming AR/VR headset, according to a tweet shared by Beat Games co-founder Jaroslav Beck.


Beck today shared a tweet about June 5th, saying that the date would be "🍿🕶️," which seems to hint that a version of Beat Saber for the Apple AR/VR headset could perhaps be part of Apple's presentation. Beat Saber for Apple's platform is just speculation at this point, but Beck does not regularly tweet about Apple, and would seemingly have no reason to comment on the event.


Rumors have suggested that Apple is already working with select game developers to help them update existing content for mixed reality, and Beat Games could be one of the companies that Apple is working with. Beat Saber is one of the most well-known virtual reality games.

Players are tasked with using arm gestures to slash beats timed to music in a futuristic virtual environment. As the game involves both dancing and movement, it has been used as an exercise tool. Apple plans to promote the headset as a fitness device in addition to a gaming and media consumption device.

Earlier this week, the founder of the company behind survival game "No Man's Sky" tweeted an Apple emoji, which also led to speculation that No Man's Sky will have an announcement for Apple's platforms at WWDC. No Man's Sky is available for several VR platforms, such as the PlayStation VR.

Apple has been hinting at the headset this week, teasing the dawn of a "new era" on Twitter and "coding new worlds" on its developer site. Multiple rumors indicate that Apple is ready to show off the AR/VR headset and the xrOS software that will run on it, and while it won't launch until later this year, announcing in June will give developers time to create virtual reality experiences for the device.

Top Rated Comments

Number 41 Avatar
Number 41
18 minutes ago at 01:27 pm
I think people are really not appreciating the unintentional comedy factor that will happen when people demo this headset and Apple Store and being able to watch them flail around like total morons while grandparents try to learn how to use the Google on their new iPhone 2 tables away.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Spaceboi Scaphandre Avatar
Spaceboi Scaphandre
18 minutes ago at 01:28 pm
I gotta ask, how the hell are you gonna play games on the Apple Reality when the thing is believed to not use touch controllers?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Spaceboi Scaphandre Avatar
Spaceboi Scaphandre
15 minutes ago at 01:31 pm

What a dumb looking game. If thats a headline app for this headset, I'll make a hard pass.

I don't care about this Beat Sabre ?
I don't think you all understand how popular Beat Saber is. Beat Saber is the #1 most popular VR game (and hell most popular VR app) period. Millions buy VR headsets just for Beat Saber, that's how big it is. The game is so big they have licensed tracks from major artists like The Weeknd, Queen, Gorillaz, BTS, Imagine Dragons, Green Day, and more

Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ?️ Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?️
9 minutes ago at 01:36 pm
Anyone got a headache or motion sickness..? I think it's going to take some time to get used to this AR/VR. Maybe it's different when you are in the game.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
fatTribble Avatar
fatTribble
6 minutes ago at 01:39 pm
I really am trying to get excited about the goggles, but this doesn’t help. No offense to the developer. Anything short of moving around the Enterprise-D in VR probably will be a pass for me.
But if they do release a Trek title, then take my money. ??

I say that because I can’t think of anything else that would entice me.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
erikkfi Avatar
erikkfi
6 minutes ago at 01:40 pm

What a dumb looking game. If thats a headline app for this headset, I'll make a hard pass.
Come to think of it, I never gave a **** about their stupid headset anyway ...
For every one of these headsets you don’t buy, I’m going to buy three.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
