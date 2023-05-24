iOS 17 to Include Dedicated Journaling App and Mood Tracking

The iOS 17 update that Apple plans to announce in June will include a dedicated journaling app, reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The Wall Street Journal in April highlighted Apple's work on a Day One-style journaling app, but at the time, it was not clear if it would come in ‌iOS 17‌.


According to Gurman, the app is indeed slated for inclusion in ‌iOS 17‌, and it will introduce "note taking and a stronger social element" to the iPhone.

There are no other details on the app in the report, but The ‌Wall Street Journal‌ previously said that the app will let users keep track of their daily activities and their thoughts. Apple will give people topics to write about such as a workout or a meeting, and there will be an "All Day People Discovery" feature that determines when a user is in close proximity to other people. The app will know when users receive text messages, phone calls, and other notifications, but privacy will be a focus and everything will be done on-device.

The journaling app appears to be a health-related initiative that will analyze what each user's typical day is like, and it could integrate with a mood tracking feature that Apple also has planned for ‌iOS 17‌. The emotion tracking app will let users keep track of their mood, answer questions about their day, and view the results over time.

With the journaling app and the mood tracking functionality, Apple plans to bring the Health app to the iPad for the first time, allowing ‌iPad‌ owners to view their health-related data even when an ‌iPhone‌ is unavailable.

Third-party app developers like Day One have long offered journaling platforms for the ‌iPhone‌ and the ‌iPad‌, and based on early reports, it sounds like Apple's offering could be similar to what's possible with Day One.

Back in April when news of Apple's journaling app came out, Day One said that it is "excited" Apple will bring journaling to a wider audience, and that it plans to ensure that the Day One app "remains the very best option" for those interested in journaling. More on the journaling app can be found in Gurman's full report.

xfusejc
4 minutes ago at 10:11 am

I like the concept of a journaling application included in iOS, but this "mood tracking" integration seems really creepy to me. It's an invasion of privacy imo.
If it's all on-device, and nothing gets shared beyond that, I can see how it would be useful for someone who wants to keep track of their day to day thoughts and mood. There a lot of apps on the market that do just that, asking how they felt mood-wise, with accompanying commentary if necessary, keeping track of that and more, but probably without the safeguards for privacy that Apple is most likely to include.

iOS 17 is looking like it will Sherlock a lot of other apps out there tho.
myusernamedoesnotmatter
4 minutes ago at 10:11 am

Meanwhile the homescreen still hasn’t been changed since the iPhone came out 15 years ago.
Except for folders, widgets, application library, notification badges, being able to MOVE applications (you weren't allowed to do that in really early iOS versions)...
KaliYoni
2 minutes ago at 10:14 am
Sounds like a rebranding of scrapbooking for Millennials and Gen Z, with the obligatory social media features and health/fitness app integration.
;-)


