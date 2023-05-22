Facebook Fined Record $1.3 Billion Over EU User Data Transfers to the US

by

Facebook owner Meta has been hit with a record $1.3 billion (€1.2 billion) fine by European Union regulators for mishandling user information, and has been ordered to suspend the transfer of data from users in the EU to the United States.

Facebook Feature
The fine was issued by Ireland's Data Protection Commission, which regulates Facebook across the EU, after it ruled that the social network's data transfers to the U.S. "did not address the risks to the fundamental rights and freedoms" of EU users and violated General Data Protection Regulation.

The fine constitutes the largest ever imposed under the EU's GDPR privacy law, the previous one being a €746 million penalty issued to Amazon in 2021 for similar privacy violations.

In addition to the fine, Meta was given five months to suspend any future transfer of personal data to the U.S., and six months to end "the unlawful processing, including storage, in the U.S." of transferred personal data. Instagram and WhatsApp, which Meta also owns, are not subject to the order.

A previous mechanism to legally transfer personal data between the U.S. and the EU, known as the "Privacy Shield" pact, was struck down by the EU bloc's top court in 2020. The Irish regulator alleged that Meta infringed on the EU's GDPR laws when it continued to transfer personal data to the U.S. after 2020 despite the court ruling.

The issue has been ongoing for a decade after a legal challenge brought by Austrian privacy activist Max Schrems against Facebook in 2013, over concerns resulting from the Edward Snowden revelations that EU user data is not sufficiently protected from U.S. intelligence agencies when transferred across the Atlantic.

"This decision is flawed, unjustified and sets a dangerous precedent for the countless other companies transferring data between the EU and U.S.," said Nick Clegg, Facebook's president of global affairs, responding to the decision in a blog post. "We will appeal the ruling, including the unjustified and unnecessary fine, and seek a stay of the orders through the courts."

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tags: Facebook, European Union, Meta

Top Rated Comments

wanha Avatar
wanha
14 minutes ago at 03:47 am
Couldn't have happened to a nicer company
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
krspkbl Avatar
krspkbl
11 minutes ago at 03:49 am
Can Facebook please just die already (Instagram and WhatsApp too)? Disgusting vile company. The world would actually be better without it.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
contacos Avatar
contacos
13 minutes ago at 03:48 am
This can have a huge impact on other companies as well. Google Analytics for example is already deemed illegal in the EU, yet businesses keep using it. Technically Office 365 or Teams would not even be allowed. I am sure even Apple is sending some data like the IP to the US (and yes, the EU deems an IP personal data)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

