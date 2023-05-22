Deals: Apple's 2022 iPad Air Discounted by $99 on Amazon With Numerous Record Low Prices

by

Apple's 2022 iPad Air has hit numerous all-time low prices today on Amazon. In total, you'll find up to $99 off the iPad Air, with record low prices available for both Wi-Fi and cellular models.

Starting with the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air, this model is available in three colors at $499.99 on Amazon, which is down from $599.00. This is a record low price for this tablet on Amazon, and Space Gray, Blue, and Purple are in stock now and can arrive as soon as May 24.

$99 OFF
64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for $499.99

Secondly, the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad Air has hit $649.99 on Amazon, down from $749.00. This is another record low price, and it's available in three colors. Most of these models have an estimated delivery date between May 24 and 28 for residences in the United States.

$99 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for $649.99

Moving to cellular models, the 64GB cellular iPad Air is available for $649.99, down from $749.00. This is a second-best price and it's also available in three colors: Blue, Purple, and Starlight.

$99 OFF
64GB Cellular iPad Air for $649.99

Lastly, the 256GB cellular iPad Air has hit $799.99, down from $899.00. You'll find two colors are available at this discounted price, which is also another all-time low price on the iPad Air.

$99 OFF
256GB Cellular iPad Air for $799.99

For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro. If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

