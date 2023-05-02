Apple Adding Thunderbolt Display and Original iPad Air to Obsolete Products List

Apple will be adding the Thunderbolt Display and the first-generation iPad Air to its obsolete products list worldwide on May 31, according to an internal memo obtained by MacRumors. Obsolete products are no longer eligible for repairs or other hardware service at Apple Stores or Apple Authorized Service Providers.



Introduced in 2011, the Thunderbolt Display featured a 27-inch screen, a 1440p resolution, a 720p camera, three USB 2.0 ports, a FireWire 800 port, a Gigabit Ethernet port, and a Thunderbolt port. The monitor was priced at $999 in the U.S. and was discontinued in 2016, resulting in years without an Apple-branded external display. Its modern day successor is the Studio Display, released alongside the Mac Studio last year.

The original iPad Air launched in 2013 and was also discontinued in 2016. The device was equipped with a 9.7-inch display and the A7 chip, and it was advertised as being 20% thinner, 28% lighter, and having 43% narrower display bezels compared to the previous iPad. Pricing started at $499 in the U.S. for the Wi-Fi-only model.

Apple classifies a product as technologically obsolete once more than seven years have passed since the company stopped distributing it for sale.