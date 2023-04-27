EarPods With USB-C Said to Be in Mass Production Ahead of iPhone 15 Launch

With all four iPhone 15 models expected to feature a USB-C port instead of Lightning, several Apple accessories will switch to USB-C as well. For example, EarPods with a USB-C connector are already in mass production, according to a tweet today from leaker ShrimpApplePro. They previously said Foxconn is supplying the earbuds.



The new EarPods would connect directly to the USB-C port on iPhone 15 models, without an adapter. Apple's wired earbuds are currently available with a Lightning connector or a 3.5mm headphone jack, with both versions priced at $19.

EarPods have become less popular since Apple released wireless AirPods in 2016, and removed the headphone jack on iPhones, but they remain a more affordable option for customers. EarPods also provide a simple plug-and-play wired listening experience, with a built-in remote and no charging or pairing necessary.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 15 lineup in September, and the new EarPods would likely launch around then. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously claimed that other accessories like AirPods charging cases, the MagSafe Battery Pack, and the Magic Keyboard/Trackpad/Mouse trio will switch to USB-C in the future as well.