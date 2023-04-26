UK Regulator Blocks Microsoft's $70 Billion Activision Blizzard Acquisition

by

The U.K.'s antitrust regulator has announced it will block Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard over concerns the deal would be anticompetitive in the cloud gaming market.

microsoft purchases Activision
In a press release announcing the block, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it had prevented Microsoft's proposed purchase of Activision over concerns the deal would lead to "reduced innovation and less choice for U.K. gamers over the years to come."

The CMA carefully considered whether the benefit of having Activision's content available on Game Pass outweighed the harm that the merger would cause to competition in cloud gaming in the U.K. The CMA found that this new payment option, while beneficial to some customers, would not outweigh the overall harm to competition (and, ultimately, U.K. gamers) arising from this merger, particularly given the incentive for Microsoft to increase the cost of a Game Pass subscription post-merger to reflect the addition of Activision's valuable games.

Microsoft entered into a $68.7 billion deal to buy Activision Blizzard, one of the most popular video games publishers in the world, in January 2022. The studio is the maker of hit games such as Call of Duty, Candy Crush, World of Warcraft, and more.

If the purchase for Microsoft had been allowed to go ahead it would have seen several of Activision's games move to Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft's gaming subscription service.

Microsoft already enjoys a powerful position and head start over other competitors in cloud gaming and this deal would strengthen that advantage giving it the ability to undermine new and innovative competitors," said Martin Coleman, chair of the independent panel of experts who conducted the investigation.

Microsoft engaged constructively with us to try to address these issues and we are grateful for that, but their proposals were not effective to remedy our concerns and would have replaced competition with ineffective regulation in a new and dynamic market.

Cloud gaming needs a free, competitive market to drive innovation and choice. That is best achieved by allowing the current competitive dynamics in cloud gaming to continue to do their job.

Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard was approved by regulators in several other countries including Brazil, Chile, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, and South Africa, but the company still needs the approval of the U.K.'s CMA and the European Union to complete the deal.

The EU Commission has until late May to announce its decision. Microsoft has already said that the company will appeal the CMA's decision. If it fails, Microsoft will owe Activision $3 billion in break-up fees.

Separately in the United States, Microsoft is facing additional regulatory blowback from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which sued to block Microsoft's Activision Blizzard purchase last year. The investigation is still ongoing.

Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass is available on the iPhone and iPad through Safari, but not the App Store. While Apple does allow all-in-one gaming subscription services to be on the platform, every game offered on the service must be submitted individually for approval through the ‌App Store‌ review process.

Tags: Microsoft, United Kingdom

Top Rated Comments

goobot Avatar
goobot
11 minutes ago at 05:20 am

Microsoft, how about trying to match Sony’s momentum with the PS5 and their exclusives on your own instead of trying to buy your way into it?
Pretty sure Sony bought all those studios at some point
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
senttoschool Avatar
senttoschool
13 minutes ago at 05:17 am
F yes.

Great for gaming industry.

Otherwise, it'd become an arms race to buy up all the studios.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
headlessmike Avatar
headlessmike
7 minutes ago at 05:24 am

Pretty sure Sony bought all those studios at some point
Most were certainly acquired. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/PlayStation_Studios#Studios
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheRealNick Avatar
TheRealNick
4 minutes ago at 05:26 am

Microsoft, how about trying to match Sony’s momentum with the PS5 and their exclusives on your own instead of trying to buy your way into it?
Uh that is basically what Sony did, they just did it over a longer period with smaller studios.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 17 Icon Mock Feature Feature

iPadOS 17 Again Rumored to Drop Support for These iPads

Monday April 24, 2023 4:05 am PDT by
Apple in iPadOS 17 will drop support for the first-generation 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro as well as the fifth-generation iPad, according to French tech website iPhoneSoft. This is the second time we have heard claims regarding iPad device compatibility for the next operating system Apple is developing. Early last month, a source with a proven track record for upcoming software updates...
Read Full Article81 comments
iOS 17 on Phone Feature

iOS 17 Rumored to Add New Lock Screen, Apple Music, and App Library Features

Tuesday April 25, 2023 9:35 am PDT by
iOS 17 will include new features and changes across the Lock Screen, Apple Music, App Library, and Control Center, according to a Weibo post this week from the same account that revealed Apple would be launching the iPhone 14 in Yellow. The post lists several potential iOS 17 features:Lock Screen font size options A button to share custom Lock Screen designs with other iPhone users Apple...
Read Full Article110 comments
Emergency SOS via Satellite iPhone YT

Emergency SOS via Satellite Saves Students Trapped in Utah Canyon

Monday April 24, 2023 2:24 pm PDT by
The iPhone 14's Emergency SOS via Satellite feature last week saved a trio of students who went canyoneering in Utah and got stuck in an area with no cellular signal. Introduced last September, Emergency SOS via Satellite is designed to let iPhone 14 users access satellite communications to get help in emergency situations. The students who were involved spoke to Utah's KUTV and described...
Read Full Article130 comments
CarPlay Phone Call

Apple Says CarPlay Now Available in Over 800 Vehicle Models as GM Plans to Phase Out Support in EVs

Monday April 24, 2023 7:10 am PDT by
CarPlay is now available in more than 800 vehicle models sold in the U.S., according to a recently updated page on Apple's website. Until last week, the page said the in-car software platform was available in more than 600 vehicle models. Apple added many 2023 and 2024 vehicle models to the list as part of the update. The updated figure comes after GM announced that it plans to phase out...
Read Full Article296 comments
apple mixed reality headset concept by david lewis and marcus kane

Apple Headset to Use 'New Proprietary Charging Connector' for External Battery

Monday April 24, 2023 5:11 am PDT by
Apple's mixed reality headset will have two ports including a USB-C interface for data transfer and a new proprietary charging connector for the external battery, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple mixed reality headset concept by David Lewis and Marcus Kane Most AR/VR headsets on the market have an integrated battery, but reports suggest that Apple's headset will connect to a...
Read Full Article242 comments
iOS 16

iOS 16.5 for iPhone Includes These Two Small But Useful Features

Friday April 21, 2023 3:02 pm PDT by
Apple made the second beta of iOS 16.5 available to developers and public testers last week. So far, only two new features and changes have been discovered for the iPhone, including a Sports tab in the Apple News app and the ability to start a screen recording with Siri. More details about these changes are outlined below. iOS 16.5 will likely be publicly released in May, and it is possible...
Read Full Article
iOS 16

Here's What's New in iOS 16.5 for Your iPhone So Far

Monday April 24, 2023 12:48 pm PDT by
Apple made the second beta of iOS 16.5 available to developers and public testers a few weeks ago. So far, only two new features and changes have been discovered for the iPhone, including a Sports tab in the Apple News app and the ability to start a screen recording with Siri. More details about these changes are outlined below. iOS 16.5 will likely be publicly released in May, and it is...
Read Full Article
top stories 22apr2023

Top Stories: Apple Card Savings Account Launches, 15-Inch MacBook Air Rumors, and More

Saturday April 22, 2023 6:00 am PDT by
With roughly six weeks to go until WWDC, rumors are continuing to fly about what we might see at the event. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman joined us on this week's episode of The MacRumors Show to give us his take on things, but there's still lots up in the air. This week also saw the launch of the savings account companion to Apple Card and the promised smoke and carbon monoxide alarm sound...
Read Full Article28 comments