Apple to Rely on Korean Suppliers Amid Switch to Custom MicroLED Displays

by

Apple will continue to rely on Korean suppliers for device displays as it makes a big push to develop its own components for more control over product designs, claims a new report (via The Korea Herald).

apple watch ultra 3
According to Korea's Institute for Information & Communications Technology Promotion (IITP), Apple has emerged as a new player in the display market from a long-term perspective, even as it expands its use of in-house components and displays.

For example, Apple is reportedly planning to start transitioning its devices from OLED to microLED, beginning with Apple Watch Ultra in 2024 or 2025, and followed by iPhones, iPads, and eventually MacBooks, too.

However, the IITP believes that it may take some time for Apple to completely commercialize its self-made display technology. Given that microLED display production remains challenging, manufacturing costs are higher, so Apple will continue to source at least 60% of its components from Korean display manufacturers such as Samsung Display and LG Display for the next several years, according to the report.

"Apple is expected to outsource display production to Korean vendors in the coming years to save the costs necessary for mass production," the report said. "If domestic display makers can outsource Apple's microLED production, it could give them the advantage to catch up with their Chinese rivals."

A new Apple Watch Ultra with a microLED display has been rumored by several sources, including Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, and Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu. Gurman said the microLED transition could begin by the end of 2024, but noted the timeframe could slip into 2025. Young also gave a 2025 timeframe, so the technology could be at least two years away.

Meanwhile, Apple is still completing its lengthy transition from LCD to OLED display technology. The Apple Watch has used OLED since it launched in 2015, and iPhone models gradually switched to OLED starting in 2017. Rumors suggest the first iPad Pro and MacBook models with OLED displays will be released in 2024.

Tag: Korea Herald

Popular Stories

iOS 16

iOS 16.5 for iPhone Includes These Two Small But Useful Features

Friday April 21, 2023 3:02 pm PDT by
Apple made the second beta of iOS 16.5 available to developers and public testers last week. So far, only two new features and changes have been discovered for the iPhone, including a Sports tab in the Apple News app and the ability to start a screen recording with Siri. More details about these changes are outlined below. iOS 16.5 will likely be publicly released in May, and it is possible...
Read Full Article
mac family early 2023

Three Unreleased Mac Models Appear in Apple's Find My Configuration File

Friday April 21, 2023 8:32 pm PDT by
Three new Mac model identifiers were recently added to a Find My configuration file on Apple's backend, as discovered by Nicolás Álvarez (via @aaronp613). The new identifiers are Mac14,8, Mac14,13, and Mac14,14, and they appear in a list alongside Mac14,3 and Mac14,12, the identifiers for the latest M2 and M2 Pro Mac mini models. The list in Apple's configuration file relates to overriding...
Read Full Article94 comments
iOS 17 Icon Mock Feature Feature

iPadOS 17 Again Rumored to Drop Support for These iPads

Monday April 24, 2023 4:05 am PDT by
Apple in iPadOS 17 will drop support for the first-generation 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro as well as the fifth-generation iPad, according to French tech website iPhoneSoft. This is the second time we have heard claims regarding iPad device compatibility for the next operating system Apple is developing. Early last month, a source with a proven track record for upcoming software updates...
Read Full Article73 comments
apple ar headset concept 2

AR/VR Headset Rumor Recap: 10 Features Coming to Apple's Next Major Product

Friday April 21, 2023 1:22 pm PDT by
Apple in less than two months is planning to enter a new product category, debuting its first mixed reality headset. Rumors suggest that the upcoming headset will support both AR and VR technology, and that it will have a number of features that will outshine competing products. Render created by Ian Zelbo based on rumored information With the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, Apple's hardware...
Read Full Article199 comments
pro display xdr workflow

Apple Reportedly Planning 32- and 42-Inch OLED Displays for 2027 Amid Switch to New Panel Technology

Saturday April 22, 2023 2:03 am PDT by
Apple will transition almost all of its iPad, MacBook, and external display models to OLED displays by 2027, according to technology research firm Omdia. Omdia's latest IT OLED display forecasts, seen by OLEDInfo, claim that worldwide OLED shipments will rise rapidly from around 9.7 million units in 2022 to over 70 million in 2028. Most of this growth will be driven by laptops, but the...
Read Full Article181 comments
top stories 22apr2023

Top Stories: Apple Card Savings Account Launches, 15-Inch MacBook Air Rumors, and More

Saturday April 22, 2023 6:00 am PDT by
With roughly six weeks to go until WWDC, rumors are continuing to fly about what we might see at the event. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman joined us on this week's episode of The MacRumors Show to give us his take on things, but there's still lots up in the air. This week also saw the launch of the savings account companion to Apple Card and the promised smoke and carbon monoxide alarm sound...
Read Full Article28 comments
apple mixed reality headset concept by david lewis and marcus kane

Apple Headset to Use 'New Proprietary Charging Connector' for External Battery

Monday April 24, 2023 5:11 am PDT by
Apple's mixed reality headset will have two ports including a USB-C interface for data transfer and a new proprietary charging connector for the external battery, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple mixed reality headset concept by David Lewis and Marcus Kane Most AR/VR headsets on the market have an integrated battery, but reports suggest that Apple's headset will connect to a...
Read Full Article236 comments