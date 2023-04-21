WhatsApp Users Can Now Save Disappearing Messages If the Sender Consents
WhatsApp has announced a new option for disappearing messages conversations that lets recipients keep individual messages if the sender approves the request.
"Keep in Chat" enables users to long press a disappearing message and ask to keep it, which sends a notification to the sender: "Someone kept your message so they can refer back to it." The sender can then either allow the save to go ahead or veto the request.
From WhatsApp's blog post:
Today we're introducing "Keep in Chat," so you can hang on to texts you need for later, with a special superpower for the sender. We believe if you've sent the message, it's your choice whether others in the chat can keep it for later.
WhatsApp says that if a user decides their message can't be kept by others, their decision is final – no one else can keep it and the message will be deleted when the timer expires.
If a recipient asks to save a disappearing message and the sender allows it, the message gets a bookmark icon to indicate that it can be found in the user's kept messages folder, which is organized by chat.
WhatsApp says the feature is rolling out globally in the next few weeks.
Popular Stories
Early on in the iPhone 15 development process, Apple created a version that included a Lightning port, according to Apple leaker Unknownz21. In a tweet, Unknownz21 said that Apple tested an iPhone 15 with a Lightning port "very early on" but that it was "quickly scrapped" in favor of the USB-C version.
iPhone 15 models equipped with USB-C instead of Lightning were in testing as early as...
The Wall Street Journal's Nicole Nguyen and Joanna Stern today published a report highlighting how thieves can use Apple's optional recovery key security option to permanently lock out iPhone users from their Apple ID account.
As the journalists first revealed in February, there have been increasing instances of thieves spying on an iPhone user's passcode in public and then stealing the...
Apple CEO Tim Cook logged a busy day on Tuesday as his whirlwind trip to India involved various meet-and-greets with new retail staff, local app developers, celebrities, and politicians, but it was the arrival of a long-time Apple fan at the Apple BKC store launch that appeared to generate the Apple chief's most excited reaction.
Image credit: AFP Cook looked visibly surprised when Sajid, a...
Google today announced it will begin rolling out Matter support for the Nest Thermostat model released in 2020. Notably, this means the smart thermostat can now be controlled with Apple's Home app and Siri on the iPhone and other devices.
In a blog post, Google said Matter support will be rolling out to the Nest Thermostat with an automatic over-the-air software update starting today, and...
Apple today announced that the long-awaited Apple Card Savings feature is available starting today with an initial APY of 4.15%. The savings account has no fees, no minimum deposits, and no minimum balance requirements.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The feature allows Apple Card users to open a high-yield savings account from Goldman Sachs in the Wallet app on...
Apple in iOS 17 will for the first time allow iPhone users to download apps hosted outside of its official App Store, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Otherwise known as sideloading, the change would allow customers to download apps without needing to use the App Store, which would mean developers wouldn't need to pay Apple's 15 to 30 percent fees. The European Union's Digital...
While the iPhone currently maxes out at 3x optical zoom, rumors suggest that will change this year. The next-generation iPhone 15 Pro Max is widely expected to feature a so-called "periscope lens" that would allow for up to double the optical zoom.
In July 2022, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said a periscope lens would be exclusive to the high-end iPhone 15 Pro Max and enable 5-6x optical zoom. ...
Ahead of the unveiling of Apple's AR/VR product, there has been skepticism that the device will be well-received, both because of its rumored $3,000 price tag and the lackluster performance of competing products from companies like Sony and Meta.
Concept render by Ian Zelbo At least one person testing the device is enthused about it, however. Leaker Evan Blass, who has provided accurate...