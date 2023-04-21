Best Apple Deals of the Week: AirPods Max Return to $449.99 Along With All-Time Lows on iMac, MacBook Pro, and More

by

This week we saw a wide variety of Apple products on sale, reaching from the AirPods to the M1 iMac and brand new 14-inch MacBook Pro. Highlights of these sales include a return of the $99 discount on the AirPods Max at $449.99 and the Apple Watch SE available from $219.00.

AirPods

airpods 3 orange

  • What's the deal? Take up to $99 off the AirPods Max, AirPods Pro 2, AirPods 3, and AirPods 2
  • Where can I get it? Verizon and Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$50 OFF
AirPods Pro 2 for $199.99

$20 OFF
AirPods 3 (Lightning) for $149.99

$20 OFF
AirPods 3 (MagSafe) for $159.00

$30 OFF
AirPods 2 for $99.00

$99 OFF
AirPods Max for $449.99

All of Apple's current AirPods models are available at a discount this week across Verizon and Amazon. This includes solid deals on the AirPods Pro 2 ($199.99, $50 off), AirPods 3 ($149.99, $20 off), and AirPods 2 ($99.00, $30 off). We're also tracking the first $99 discount of 2023 on the AirPods Max, priced at $449.99 in multiple colors on Amazon.

Apple Watch

apple watch se orange

  • What's the deal? Take up to $70 off the Apple Watch SE, 8, and Ultra
  • Where can I get it? Amazon

$30 OFF
Apple Watch SE (40mm GPS) for $219.00

$70 OFF
Apple Watch 8 (41mm GPS) for $329.00

$70 OFF
Apple Watch 8 (45mm GPS) for $359.00

$50 OFF
Apple Watch Ultra for $749.00

We're tracking a large selection of Apple Watch discounts on Amazon today, including a few record low prices on the Apple Watch SE ($219.00, $30 off) and Apple Watch 8 ($329.00, $70 off). There's also the Apple Watch Ultra for $749.00 in numerous configurations, which is $50 off and a solid second-best price.

MacBook Pro

macbook pro orange

  • What's the deal? Take $200 off the new 14-inch MacBook Pro
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$200 OFF
14-inch MacBook Pro (M2 Pro 512GB) for $1,799.00

Earlier in the week, Amazon and B&H Photo introduced a new deal on the 14-inch MacBook Pro, available for $1,799.00, down from $1,999.00. This deal on the 10-Core M2 Pro, 512GB notebook is a match of the best price we've ever tracked on the notebook.

M1 iMac

imac orange

  • What's the deal? Take $299 off the M1 iMac
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$299 OFF
M1 iMac (8-Core, 256GB) for $1,199.99

Following the MacBook Pro, Amazon also introduced an all-time low price on the M1 iMac this week. You can get the 8-Core, 256GB computer for $1,199.99, down from $1,499.00, and it's still available in multiple colors as we head into the weekend.

Additionally, there are a few other 24-inch iMacs on sale today on Amazon, including the 7-Core GPU, 256GB model for $1,099.99, down from $1,299.00. Lastly, the 8-Core GPU, 512GB M1 iMac is on sale for $1,499.99, down from $1,699.00.

iPad Air

ipad air orange

  • What's the deal? Take up to $119 off the 2022 iPad Air
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$99 OFF
64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for $499.99

$99 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi iPad Air for $649.99

Nearly every model of the 2022 iPad Air saw a discount on Amazon this week, and they're still available right now. Prices start at $499.99 for the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air and $649.99 for the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad Air. If you head to our full article on the sale, you'll also find discounts on both cellular devices.

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

