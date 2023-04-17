Deals: Get the 8-Core/256GB M1 iMac for New Record Low Price of $1,199.99 ($299 Off)
Apple's 8-Core GPU, 256GB M1 iMac has hit a new all-time low price today on Amazon, available for $1,199.99 in multiple colors, down from $1,499.00. At $299 off, this is the steepest discount we've ever seen on this M1 iMac, and only Amazon has the sale.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Colors available at this price include Purple, Pink, Orange, and Yellow. Amazon is providing an April 19 - April 23 delivery estimate for most orders placed in the United States.
There are a few other 24-inch iMacs on sale today on Amazon, including the 7-Core GPU, 256GB model for $1,099.99, down from $1,299.00. Lastly, the 8-Core GPU, 512GB M1 iMac is on sale for $1,499.99, down from $1,699.00.
Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.
